RRR sets another milestone, becomes highest grossing Indian film at Japan box office

RRR is standing true to its name – Rise, Roar, Revolt as it’s creating a rage across the globe. Transcending the borders of culture, continents, and parlance, RRR realised yet another breakthrough and that too in Japan. The SS Rajamouli film dethroned Rajinikanth’s Muthu and became the highest grossing Indian film at the Japanese box office. The magnum opus shattered a nearly two-decade record by earning over ¥403m (Rs 24 crores approx.).

Headlined by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, RRR has mesmerised the western critics and audience alike. From getting nominated in two categories at the Golden Globe Awards to SS Rajamouli winning the best director honour at the New York Film Critics Circle, RRR is on a record-breaking spree.

Film #RRR collected ¥403,406,680 (~$2.92m/₹24.20cr) in the end of 8th weekend in japan. RRR – ¥403m+

Muthu – ¥400m

BB2 – ¥300m#RRRinJapan https://t.co/iy1RP7rNDC — Bollywood Numbers (@BollyNumbers) December 13, 2022





RRR Box office records worldwide

RRR released in theatres in Japan on Oct 21 and has made ground-breaking record since then. As reported by Variety, RRR collected JPY73 million (Rs 4.38 crores), in the first week of its release thus making it the highest first week collections for an Indian film at Japan’s box office.

As per several reports, RRR has grossed nearly Rs 1144 crores at the overseas box office while it has amassed a total of Rs 902 crores in India. Interestingly, it became the third-highest grossing film in India. According to Pinkvilla, the film which is also available on OTT platforms like Netflix and Zee5, has clocked in 44 million hours on Netflix within 24 days of its release and over 16 million hours on Zee5.

Twitterati goes gaga over RRR box office collections in Japan

While netizens were already in celebratory mode since the announcement of Golden Globe nominations for RRR, they were joyous upon hearing another momentous victory of the magnum opus. This is how Twitterati reacted.



The makers of RRR including director SS Rajamouli were too humbled by this new milestone and thanked Japan for their love and generosity.

Travelling more than 100 KMs for an Indian film shows how much you adore us!! Nothing can beat your love. Thank you Japan ❤️🙏🏻 #RRR #RRRinJapan https://t.co/VVeto1BozM — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 23, 2022

About RRR

RRR focuses on two Indian freedom fighters from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions respectively. While the lead characters are based on real figures, the narrative is purely fictitious. The protagonists come together to fight the Britishers and rescue a girl in the process and thus sets into motion a high-octane action drama. The film which has been garnering accolades ever since its release is now vying for notable mention at the 2023 Oscars. Well, fans worldwide are too rooting for the same. Cheers to the RRR team!

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb