‘RRR’ might still have a chance at the Oscars 2023; know how

Gujarati film ‘Chhello Show’ left behind RRR and The Kashmir Files and was chosen to represent India at the upcoming Oscars 2023. While it was a moment to rejoice for some, many were disappointed with India’s film selection for the Oscars. In fact, the Twitterati got into a huge debate about the S.S. Rajamouli directorial not making the cut despite being an audience and critics favourite at large.

There was a showdown on the social media platform wherein people at large questioned the film jury and blamed their choice. From being dubbed by many as the ‘best movie in the world this year’ to being a wildly popular choice overseas, RRR was sure of its success resonating at the 95th Academy Awards, but little did it anticipate such an outcome. Despite being out of the race in Oscars, there’s still a slim chance for redemption. Wondering what and how is this possible? Well, worry not we have you covered.

RRR to compete at Oscars 2023?

As per several reports, Variance Films, the U.S. distributor for RRR overseas, has decided to launch a full awards campaign for the magnum opus. Variance Films president Dylan Marchetti said, “It’s the best movie in the world this year. We’re going to conduct ourselves accordingly.”

So, there you go. It’s something to rejoice. Fans around the world can take a moment to savour this good news and breathe a sigh a relief. According to Variety, RRR will be submitted in the following categories – for best picture, director, original screenplay, lead actor, supporting actor, supporting actress, original song, original score, cinematography, production design, film editing, costume design, makeup and hairstyling, sound and visual effects.

Meanwhile, here’s how netizens on Twitter reacted after the news broke out that RRR still stood a chance at the Academy Awards.

RRR is an action-drama that centers around two men who come forward to rescue a girl from British officials. Set in the 1920s, this epic saga minted Rs 902 crores in the country and Rs 1,111 crores globally. The film also set path-breaking records after it was released on OTT platforms like Netflix and Zee5. Reportedly, the movie clocked 44 million hours of viewership on Netflix in 24 days. Smashing box-office collections and winning public appreciation with each passing day, RRR might just set yet another record. What do you think?

