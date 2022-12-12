RRR Makes History, Gets Golden Globe Nominations For ‘Best Original Song’ And ‘Best Picture – Non-English Language’

Telugu blockbuster RRR has made history today by getting multiple nominations at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. The nominations, that were decided by the HFPA (Hollywood Foreign Press Association), mark the first time that a Telugu film was nominated in any categories at the Golden Globes.

RRR got nominated for Best Non-English Language Film and Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

This follows RRR’s mention as one of the ten best films by the National Board of Review, as well as S. S. Rajamouli’s win as Best Director at the New York Film Critics Circle.

BEST DIRECTOR: S. S. Rajamouli, RRR — New York Film Critics Circle (@nyfcc) December 2, 2022

The nomination leader was The Banshees of Inisherin that led with a whopping eight nominations. These include nominations for Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Original Score, and acting nominations for Collin Farrell (Best Actor – Comedy or Musical), Brendan Gleeson (Best Supporting Actor), Kerry Condon (Best Supporting Actress), and Barry Keoghan (Best Supporting Actor).

Right behind on the leaderboard was Everything Everywhere All at Once that scored an impressive six nominations. It too was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical, Best Director, and Best Screenplay, along with acting nominations for Michelle Yeoh (Best Actress – Comedy or Musical), Jaime Lee Curtis (Best Supporting Actress), and Ke Huy Quan (Best Supporting Actor).

What do these Golden Globe nominations mean for RRR’s Oscar chances?

These nominations also offer a significant boost to RRR’s Oscar chances, with many award pundits stating that the film is now even more likely to get nominated for the Best Original Song category. After all, the Golden Globes have always been a reliable bellwether and precursor for the Oscars.

The Golden Globes will be taking place on January 10th, 2023.