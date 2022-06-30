‘RRR’ movie gets Best Picture nomination at Hollywood Critics Association Awards

RRR movie is one of those Indian films this year that made it big in the box office and has been one of the biggest films to have come out in India. Now it has added another feather to its cap.

RRR has emerged as the first Indian film to get nominated for Best Picture at Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Awards. This movie directed by none other than SS Rajamouli starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt has been the most talked-about film ever since its release. Let us look at what this nomination means for the movie.

RRR movie gets nominated at HCA

In this category, RRR movie will be competing with nine other popular Hollywood films. Some of the contenders are Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Maverick and Robert Pattinson’s The Batman, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Cha Cha Real Smooth, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, The Northman, Marcel The Shell with Shoes On, and Turning Red.

The official Twitter page of the RRR movie also tweeted about this prestigious achievement.

The movie was recently released on Netflix in the US and has been a massive success there as well. Everyone from viewers, Hollywood artists, to critics has been raving about the film and it’s such a proud moment for India.

RRR movie tells the fictional story of two legendary freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, set in a pre-independence India. Having collected almost Rs 1200 crore worldwide, this film has been setting and breaking its own records.

Hero Image: Courtesy Screenshot from trailer; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/RRR