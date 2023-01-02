‘RRR’ star Jr NTR’s 30th film set to hit theatres globally in April 2024

One of the country’s most popular actors, Jr NTR will celebrate his 30th addition to the film fraternity in 2024. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the currently untitled feature will begin production in February – eyeing a release on April 5, 2024. Here’s all about it.

Actor and playback singer Jr NTR – Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao Jr. – is more than the legacy his filmmaker-politician grandfather Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) left behind. He’s won several awards and his acting prowess has earned him the reputation of being one of the highest-paid actors in the Telugu entertainment industry. And although he’s currently basking in the success of the wildly popular, Oscar-shortlisted RRR – all eyes are on his next project, which will hit the floors early this year. Marking his 30th addition to a successful filmography – the feature will have him back in action with his Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva, whose last work was Acharya, featuring Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.

Jr NTR’s 30th film will feature composer Anirudh Ravichander

The global release date has been revealed to be in April next year – as per a Twitter post by NTR Arts – one of the names behind the film. It offered a sneak into the theme of the feature – speculated to be a revenge drama – with the phrase “A man’s fury is the cure for a disease called courage.” Sudhakar Mikkilineni under Yuvasudha Arts as well as Hari Krishna K. and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of NTR Arts will oversee production. R Ratnavelu has been announced the director of photography and Sabu Cyril the production designer.

Sreekar Prasad, meanwhile, will take on the role of editor for the project. There’s excitement with composer Anirudh Ravichander – who’s known for his work on Jawan, RRR, and Vikram – being on board. While the film will be made in Telugu, past experience has critics predicting dubbed versions in several languages. Jr NTR will also – as per a report by The Hindu – work with KGF films director Prashanth Neel on a movie soon.

RRR – his last film – has won several awards and nominations since its release – including two Golden Globe nominations. A sequel – director S. S. Rajamouli has revealed – is in the works. In the movie, Jr NTR plays a freedom fighter who fought the Nizam of Hyderabad.

Further information regarding the new film is awaited.

All images: Courtesy Jr NTR/T-series