‘Runway 34’ teaser: The real story behind this upcoming Ajay Devgn movie

Ajay Devgn seems to be piloting a hit this year with Runway 34. Previously titled Mayday, Runway 34 is inspired by true events that caught the nation’s attention in 2015.

The cast and makers of the film took to their official social media handles to drop the teaser of the movie, and it has left the viewers quite intrigued about what happened in reality.

The real story behind Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34

The film is inspired by the true story of the Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight. The incident took place in 2015 when the flight had a narrow escape after facing difficulties to land at the airport due to bad weather and unclear visibility. The pilots had to make a ‘blind’ landing on the runway without actually having to see it. This almost risked the lives of 150 people present onboard, and as a result, the captain was demoted to the rank of co-pilot.

Runway 34 teaser

The teaser introduces us to air turbulence experienced by pilot and co-pilot Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. Following this, we see Amitabh Bachchan schooling Ajay Devgn about the law of gravity and says what goes up also comes down. This indicates tension and turbulence in the overall look and feel of the film.

Ajay Devgn who has also backed the film as a producer under his banner Ajay Devgn Ffilms, shared the video and wrote, “The truth is hidden 35,000 feet above the ground.”

The cast of Runway 34

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn is seen playing the role of Captain Vikrant Singh, who is leading his co-pilot in the plane. In the teaser, Devgn’s character looks quite worried as he tries to make a blind landing amidst the bad weather. Apart from Runway 34, he was last seen as a cop in the Disney+Hotstar series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

Rakul Preet Singh

The actress will be seen essaying the role of Ajay Devgn’s co-pilot, who is also stuck in the situation of panic as they struggle to land their flight. Singh’s last Hindi film was Sardaar Ka Grandson starring Arjun Kapoor, and she will next be featuring in Doctor G, Attack, and Thank God.

Amitabh Bachchan

Playing the character of Narayan Vedant, Amitabh Bachchan’s role is of an officer. He is assumed to be questioning Ajay in the teaser about what happened while he was trying to land the plane. Here’s when Bachchan talks about the law of gravity.

Boman Irani

Boman Irani is also one of the leads. However, nothing has been revealed about his character as of now. The actor was last seen in Ranveer Singh’s 83 and will next be starred in Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

