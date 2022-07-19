Say hello to a fun week ahead with the new releases this week

One of those long, monotonous months with no holidays, July is difficult to tread through, we get it. But the new releases this week will make your weekend bearable with new content and new stories.

Like every week, this week too, we have brought to you all the new releases to look forward to. While there’s a big Ranbir Kapoor movie that you can watch in the theatres this week, Netflix has a spine-chilling true crime show on offer. So, regardless of whether you want to stay at home and ‘Netflix and chill’ or go out and watch a movie on the big screen with a tub of popcorn, you won’t be disappointed. Wondering what all to watch this week? Let’s take a look.

New releases this week

Shamshera

The biggest name in the new releases this week, Shamshera is one of the most awaited films of 2022. Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films and directed by Karan Malhotra, this is a period action drama. The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor in a dual role, Vaani Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist along with Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana. The story is set in the 1800s, chronicling a tribe of outcast and their fight for independence against the British rule

Release date: July 22, 2022

RK/RKay

A comedy drama film written and directed by Rajat Kapoor, the film stars himself, Mallika Sherawat, Kubbra Sait, Ranvir Shorey and Manu Rishi Chadha. Slated for a theatrical release, the movie has premiered at several film festivals across the world, like the Shanghai International Film Festival, and Austin Film Festival. The film deals with the story of a filmmaker called RK, who must make his film at all costs, despite his nightmares.

Release date: July 22, 2022

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

This crime docu-series based on real events in Delhi is all set to release on Netflix this week. Directed by Ayesha Sood and produced by VICE India, this follows the story of a cold-blooded murderer, who killed people and left their body parts scattered across Delhi. The show will document the cat and mouse chase between the police officers and the murderer. The murders had shocked the city to the core. But if you are a fan of true crime shows, this new release this week is for you.

Release date: July 20, 2022

Doon Kand

An upcoming web series on Voot, the show stars Donal Bisht, Indraneil Sengupta, Nidhi Seth, Karan Veer Mehra and Iqbal Khan. The story is based on SSP Arvind Rawat, who comes face-to-face with his old time nemesis Paresh, following which his family is in danger. The show is about saving his family from Paresh who might harm them.

Release date: July 18, 2022

Hero Image: Courtesy Trailer screenshot, Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram/Vaani Kapoor