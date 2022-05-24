Scam 2003, the sequel to Scam 1992, officially announced with a motion poster

In 2020, the web show Scam 1992 took over home screens everywhere. The thriller depicted the stock market scam of 1992, and the series is back with a sequel, Scam 2003. Here is all that we know about the same.

If you’ve enjoyed watching the 2020 thriller, Scam 1992, you’re in for some good news. After reports of the show’s sequel being filmed and speculations about the story, director Hansal Mehta revealed the motion poster for the new show, titled Scam 2003.

Scam 2003: The story of Abdul Karim Telgi

The second season is tentatively titled Scam 2003: The Curious Case Of Abdul Karim Telgi, reports India Today. The story will focus on the stamp paper scam by Telgi, who earned money by selling counterfeit stamp papers. The size of this scam was reported to be around INR 1,000 crores (INR 100 billion).

The cast for the new show has not yet been revealed, but according to India Today, the announcement for the same will be made on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Director Hansal Mehta had broken the news of the show earlier by sharing a tweet that announced the new project.

The Pratik Gandhi-starrer Scam 1992 became a hit almost as soon as it was released, winning accolades and praises from people all around. It also made the Gujarati actor a household name, and someone to look out for. The hit series, helmed by Hansal Mehta, was based on the 1992 stock market scam which involved several brokers, including Harshad Mehta (played by Gandhi), and was an adaptation of a book by Sucheta Dalal. The new series takes ahead the show’s theme, highlighting yet another scam that shook the nation with its severity and seriousness. It’ll be interesting to see how the new series matches up to the 2020 one, and the faces we’ll get to see on the screen depicting Telgi and the various people in his life.

