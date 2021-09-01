Fortnightly Horoscope: A tarot reading of September 1 – September 15, 2021

The Tarot is the mirror of our soul. Each card reflects what’s not only going on within us but also, symbolises our divine connection to the forces of the Universe – those which we can see and those which we cannot. The images printed on the cards are symbols that contain the keys to unravel all the mysteries of our existence. However, these images have a life of their own, and thus, they change whenever the cards are shuffled. Every shuffle infuses us with magic. And so it goes for September 2021 horoscope.

The following are divinely guided messages from The Universe through the medium of the Tarot. Though divided through the twelve signs of the zodiac, the message is highly personalised for you. The same force that guided me to pull the cards is the very same force that’s guiding you to read the message. I encourage you to keep an open heart and an open mind – that way, you’ll be more receptive to magic, and find the guidance you need for the fortnight.

For those who aren’t familiar with their astrological chart, I would suggest reading the passage pertaining to their Sun Sign – i.e. the zodiac sign that the Sun was passing through at the time of your birth. For example, if you were born on August 19, the Sun was passing through the sign of Leo. Thus, you would find your divinely guided message under Leo.

For those who are familiar with their astrological chart, I would suggest reading the passage pertaining to their Sun Sign, their Moon Sign, and their Rising Sign – also known as the Ascendant or the ‘Lagna’. The combined message will be all the more powerful for your journey.

The drastically dramatic times we’re experiencing on earth is a reflection of the times in the heavens above. The cosmos is undergoing a major energetic shift and its effects are rippling over to our lives. However, this is all part of a great divine plan that is essential in our evolution. We may not see it now, but soon it will all make sense.

As Jupiter and Saturn continue their retrograde paths, having a perverse chuckle at our collective Dharmas and Karmas going off the deep end – Venus has coupled with Mercury – asking us to lovingly communicate not just with others, but with ourselves (especially our higher selves). The Sun supports Mars in conjunction – asking us to take the right action at the right time – so that we can make the most of our lives in these chaotic times. The stars in the heavens above have beautiful messages for us that are delivered lovingly through the magick of the Tarot.

Read your Horoscope for September 2021 —

Aries September 2021 Horoscope

Keep your cards close, so that no one can anticipate your next move. This isn’t the time for being rash. This is the time to be cleverly covert and silently watching and observing what others around you say and do – especially all that’s being hidden in the subtext.

Look past the big bold claims that are shouted out loud with raging emotions. Don’t be too swayed by those urging you to pick sides. There’s more to the situation than what meets the eye. So carefully sit back and observe the situation. Do your research well – and then make your move.

Taurus September 2021 Horoscope

No matter how crazy and chaotic the world around you may seem, or how unpredictable situations and circumstances may seem to get – the only thing that’ll keep you afloat and prevent you from drowning in your stillness. It’s your superpower that’ll keep you safe and secure.

No matter what happens, maintaining a sense of structure to your day and your life will empower you to navigate life all the more smoothly. Being able to ground and centre yourself on a regular basis will keep you calm in the face of the mightiest storms. It’s your best strength – build on it.

Gemini September 2021 Horoscope

This is a beautiful time for you to reach out and collaborate with others. Spreading your wings and your network circles will bring upon not only many opportunities for growth – but it’ll eventually lead you to achieve a position where you can ‘cherry pick’ the kind of work you wish to do.

Collaborations are key because not only do they enable you to gain more in your career, but it’s also a way to develop your profile and skill set. This is also a wonderful time to master the art of delegation, as well as, share your vision for your future – and be surprised how many will support it.

Cancer September 2021 Horoscope

Don’t be afraid to ask for help. There is no honour, nor bravery in suffering alone. This isn’t the time to wallow in your dark cave – this is a time to actually ask those around you – even ‘The Universe’ – to help you out with whatever it is you’re struggling with.

No one can read your mind, nor can they be expected to understand what you say behind emotionally cryptic phrases. Open the door of your heart and let people in without putting them through tests of faith. Doing so will not only help you evolve but will help you live an empowered life.

Leo September 2021 Horoscope

Take it easy, don’t let things get out of hand. Too much of even something good can turn incredibly toxic. This is a powerful time for you to take a step back and allow your energies to be harmoniously balanced so that you can take on life with your fabulous illuminated self.

A cleanse or detox may be in order – be it digestive or digital. It may seem hard, but once you do it, you’ll feel oh so better – and surprisingly powerful. After all, if you can manage this with ease – there’s nothing in the world that you won’t be able to successfully conquer.

Virgo September 2021 Horoscope

Now is a time where a lot of ‘unpopular’ choices and decisions have to be made. Yes, there may be many who would be upset by this – some might even get hurt along the way – or question your sanity. However, this isn’t about them – it’s about your well being and your need to evolve.

Remember, you can’t please everyone, nor should you be expected to do so. At the end of the day, no one else is living your life, and no one else has to deal with the consequences of your life choices – except you. Hence, don’t be deterred – make those unpopular choices unapologetically.

Libra September 2021 Horoscope

As much as some much needed ‘downtime’ is a good thing, it’s important for you to remember that isolating yourself from the world around you can lead to many opportunities passing you by whilst you tightly hold onto what makes you feel secure. Clearly, that’s a false sense of security.

It’s time for you to reevaluate your priorities, as well as, what is it that you actually need to do with your life versus what you want to do with it -yes there is a very big difference between the two. Nothing’s worth holding onto – especially ideas and ideals – if they end up robbing us of opportunities for success and growth.

Scorpio September 2021 Horoscope

This is a time for you to patiently plan your future – short, medium, and long term. Your thoughts and actions are the seeds you plant that’ll help you manifest the life of your dreams. Don’t rush it – patiently nurture it along every step of the journey.

You can’t rush anything – when it’s the right time to blossom – it’ll blossom. All you can do is diligently do the work needed to facilitate said blossoming. Beyond being rewarded for your efforts – you’ll not only learn so much along the way – but secret opportunities will come your way – grab onto them.

Sagittarius September 2021 Horoscope

There’s no use crying over spilled milk. There’s no point in living in regret over what’s been lost. Doing so will only make you focus your energies on your losses and mishaps – blinding you not only from what you have but also the opportunities for growth and success.

You have the power to move on with your head held high. If you need help to do so, ask for it – don’t be shy about it. And always remember – no matter how grave or mighty the loss – it means there is space available for The Universe to bring something brilliant and new – for you to grow.

Capricorn September 2021 Horoscope

Fall. It’s okay to do so. Make those mistakes that you’re scared to do so. It’s perfectly okay to fail. That’s fine – that’s life. It’s also how life teaches us to rise back up and start again on our path. After all, how can we learn without making any mistakes?

Going through this can lead to mighty transformations that’ll not only change the way we experience the world and life itself – always for the better in the long run – but it’ll also give us the reality check we truly need. Don’t be so harsh with yourself. It’s not the end of the world – it’s the start of a brand new one.

Aquarius September 2021 Horoscope

Reconnect with those with whom you’ve lost that connection of the past. Time may have drifted on and created a greater distance between you – but upon reconnecting – you will learn not only about yourself but also understand how much you’ve grown and evolved ever since.

This is a lovely time to just catch up with old friends and reminisce about glorious times you’ve spent together. Beyond basking in the sepia glow of nostalgia – you’ll gain clarity over a lot of the past your mind fogged over – perhaps even gaining answers to questions that have eluded you.

Pisces September 2021 Horoscope

This is your wake up call to take stock of your life. This is the time you need to evaluate your life – all the choices you’ve made, how you’ve handled the consequences of those choices, and most importantly – if you’re truly happy with where all this had led you to right now.

No, we cannot change the past, nor can we do anything about what’s already happened. What we can do is learn from it and understand how it’s affecting us in the present. In doing so, we can work towards creating the life of our dreams. However, it can’t be delayed any further. Now’s the time to act. Wake up!