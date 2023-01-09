‘Shaakuntalam’ trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu steals the show in Gunasekhar’s epic film

Ever since her debut in 2010, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has consistently surprised the audience with her performances. Be it her first film Ye Maaya Chesave or her last release — Yashoda, the actress has carved a niche for herself. Her merit grows stronger after each release, and from the looks of it, her next film is also going create a lot of buzz for the star. Samantha will be seen next in Shaakuntalam, and the trailer of the film is already piquing everyone’s interest.

The first full-length trailer of the movie is giving the audience a quick look into the world of Gunasekhar’s film. The film looks grand from the trailer itself, and Samantha is stealing every frame with her hard-hitting dialogue delivery and regal looks. Let’s check out the trailer of Shaakunatalam.

Trailer of Shaakuntalam starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohan is out

The trailer introduces the audience to Samantha’s character — Shakuntala. The film narrates the epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyanta from Mahabharata. Dev Mohan will be seen essaying the role of King Dushyanta. The audience will see Shakuntala fight for her love and the ordeals she has to go through.

Check out the trailer below

The team behind Shaakuntalam

Touted to be a high-budget film, the project has been helmed by Gunasekhar. He is also the producer of this magnum opus. The film also stars Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Aditi Balan, Gauthami, Ananya Nagalla, Kabir Duhan Singh and Baby Allu Arha in pivotal roles. Talking about the movie, Gunasekhar said, “This is the costliest film in recent times for a heroine-oriented film. Believing in superstar Samantha and me, producer Dil Raju Garu backed this big project.”

Samantha gets emotional at the trailer launch

The South actress got teary-eyed at the trailer launch of her upcoming Telugu mythological drama. She told the media, “No matter how many struggles I face in life, one thing won’t change. That’s how much I love cinema and cinema loves me back. I strongly believe that this love will grow manifold with Shaakuntalam. In Indian literature history, the story of Shakuntala is one of the most memorable ones. I feel so lucky that Gunasekhar sir chose me for this character. It is truly my privilege.”

Release date of Shaakuntalam

Samantha’s movie will release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada language. The movie hit the screens worldwide on February 17.

Hero & Feature image: Courtesy Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram