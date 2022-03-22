‘Shabaash Mithu’ real story: Cricket icon Mithali Raj’s biopic starring Tapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu released the teaser of her upcoming film Shabaash Mithu yesterday — and as we have all been expecting — it is heart-pumping and inspiring. Based on the life of the captain of the Indian Women’s Cricket Team, know the real story behind Shabaash Mithu.

Shabaash Mithu is based on the life of Mithali Raj, who made a name for herself in a predominantly male sport. Also known as the Lady Sachin’ of women’s cricket, let’s look at the real-life story of Mithali Raj, the inspiration behind this Srijit Mukherji directorial venture.

What is the real story behind Shabaash Mithu?

Born on December 3, 1982, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, Mithali Raj is an Indian cricketer, and the Test and ODI captain of India women’s national cricket team. She is a right-handed upper middle-order batter and a right-arm leg-break bowler.

In an illustrious career spanning over two decades, Mithali Raj has bagged several cricket achievements. While being a notable figure behind putting Indian Women’s Cricket on the global map, Raj has also led the team in two World Cup finals, in 2005 and 2017. Currently, she is leading India at the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 in New Zealand, where the team is playing hard to secure a position in the semi-finals.

The Mithali Raj biopic recounts the highs and lows, setbacks, and moments of euphoria in her life and career.

What are Mithali Raj’s cricketing achievements?

Mithali Raj was selected for the Indian Team when she was 17. Two years later, she made her mark as one of the most promising and talented batters as she scored a 214 against England in the final test in Taunton. Since then, there’s been no looking back for her.

Soon, Raj made her way to India’s women’s cricket team for both the Test and the ODI cricket formats. In her ODI debut against Ireland at Milton Keynes, she scored an unbeaten 114 runs.

In the 2005 World Cup, it was under leadership and guidance that the team made it to the finals against Australia but unfortunately lost the match. The next year, Raj also led India to their maiden Test series victory over England at the 2006 Asia Cup.

Shabaash Mithu has been shot in India and abroad to chronicle the real stories of Mitahli’s Raj’s iconic career and her rise to envious heights. The film is directed by Srijit Mukherji, written by Priya Aven and produced by Viacom18 Studios.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram