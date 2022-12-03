facebook
03 Dec 2022 12:00 PM

The iconic love story that almost didn’t happen! A look at Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s real-life Bollywood love story

Sreetama Basu

Some love stories are so iconic that they become timeless. We all have a favourite love story. Strangely, in what can only be described as a nation-wide serendipity, for most Indians, it is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s love story.

It is only fitting that the man who taught romance to an entire generation, and more, has a love story that’s straight out of a 70mm film. It’s been almost three decades to their love and yet, they still remain one of the most loved, admired and talked about couples in Bollywood. A mansion, three kids and an empire together later, we can never stop gushing every time they make a public appearance together. Is that the power of stardom? Sure. But also the power of love. Here’s taking a look at the real-life love story of the King, Shahrukh and Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s love story

How Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan first met

Born on November 2, 1965, into a middle-class family, Shah Rukh Khan first met Gauri in 1984, when he was all of 18, while Gauri was just 14. He bumped into her at a party where she was dancing with her friend. At first, SRK was quite shy to ask for a dance, since she was already dancing with another guy.

Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan

Finally when SRK mustered up courage to ask Gauri for a dance, she turned him down saying that she was waiting for her boyfriend. But in reality, she was waiting for her brother. Of course, SRK found out about this later and got a new lease on life and his chances with Gauri Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s whirlwind romance

According to Shah Rukh Khan’s several interviews, his first date with Gauri Khan was at Delhi’s Panchshila Club, as two nervous teenagers. After their first date, the romance began, what can only be described as a classic scene out of a 90’s Bollywood movie.

Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan

Gauri too fell for Shah Rukh Khan’s wit and charm. Well, who wouldn’t? SRK would keep calling at Gauri’s residence pretending to be her friend. Their romance was going smooth, but just like all classic love stories, this one had its fair share of drama.

While their relationship was going smoothly, Gauri’s parents had their doubts about the interfaith relationship and didn’t approve of it. Shah Rukh Khan too, didn’t make things easy on her. As a young man in love, he grew possessive of his lady love, and didn’t like when Gauri would talk to other men.

What happened next?

Gauri Khan reached a point where she just grew frustrated with it all and decided to take a break. A day after she celebrated SRK’s birthday with him, she just left for Mumbai along with her friends the next day, without informing him.

Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan

This drove Shah Rukh Khan mad, and this is when he realised his love for her and was absolutely terrified of losing her. Not knowing what to do, he confided in his mother, who gave him Rs 10,000 to go to Mumbai and look for Gauri.

shahrukh and gauri love story

In true Bollywood style, SRK immediately left for Mumbai along with his friends. Clueless about where to find Gauri, they kept searching all over the city, but without any luck. They were all broke and just didn’t know where else to look. That is when SRK remembered that Gauri really liked beaches, and as luck would have it, he found her at a beach.

That is when they reunited and SRK asked Gauri to marry her, to which she said no. In an interview, SRK revealed that a year later when his mother passed away, Gauri felt bad for him and they decided to get married. But if you thought this is the happy ending, you are wrong!

Drama and new beginnings

Like any Indian family, Gauri Khan’s strictly Hindu family was against this interfaith marriage. Gauri’s father was a strict vegetarian and they even had a temple inside their house. Not just that, her father also thought that they were far too young and immature to make such a big life decision.

Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan - shahrukh and gauri love story

But of course, it’s Shah Rukh Khan. How can he not bowl over absolutely anyone he ever meets? Gauri Khan’s parents were no different, and it was only a matter of time until they developed a liking for him. Finally after overcoming all hurdles, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married on October 25, 1991, in a Hindu wedding.

More than 30 years later since that day, the couple today has three beautiful kids, a mansion that is a tourist attraction in its own and one of the biggest production houses in the country. They are still what we call couple goals!

Sreetama Basu

A journalism student who studied the subject only to meet SRK in person, she settled for the best way to meet him. Covering Entertainment throughout her career, and now Food, Health and Lifestyle as well, Sreetama is also a self-proclaimed plant mom. In love with all things slow and quiet, she can often be found hunting for quiet corners with a glass of wine in hand. Other loves include little, inconsequential things, like neatly tucked-in bedsheets and big, significant things, like whole cheesecakes. She dreams of being a baker and writing about food someday.

   
