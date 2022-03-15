Shah Rukh Khan announces his own OTT app, SRK+

Seems like superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a lot of surprises in store for his fans. After releasing the first look of his much-awaited film Pathaan a few days ago, the superstar has announced his new OTT platform SRK+. “Kuch kuch hone wala hain, OTT ki duniya mein (something’s gonna happen in the world of OTT),” Khan posted on his Instagram handle on Tuesday.

Even though SRK did not clearly mention in his Instagram post that he will be launching his new OTT app soon, his friend and co-star Salman Khan revealed about the app on his Twitter handle. “Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+,” he tweeted.

Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+ https://t.co/MdrBzqpkyD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 15, 2022

Director and producer Anurag Kashyap is also set to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan on his new OTT app SRK+. “Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+,” Kashyap tweeted.

Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+ 🤝 https://t.co/1OR7dZczkB — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 15, 2022

The superstar also got a cheer from his close friend filmmaker Karan Johar, who said that the app was going to change the face of OTT. “Biggest news of the year! @iamsrk, this is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited,” Johar tweeted.

Biggest news of the year! @iamsrk, this is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited!!! https://t.co/VqExvLJK8Y — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 15, 2022

On March 2, he had rolled out the first look of his upcoming movie Pathaan. The teaser release was followed by an #AskSRK session on Twitter, during which the actor got a lot of love from his fans, who had missed him on the silver screen for a while now. Pathaan will hit theatres on January 25, 2023.