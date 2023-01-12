SRK is the only Indian celeb to feature in the top 8 list of richest actors in the world

Shah Rukh Khan entered the movie business almost three decades ago, and created a wave like no other. Known to be the Badshah of Bollywood and the King of Romance, the actor was able to set a milestone so high that others have only aspired to reach his position. SRK made his Bollywood debut in 1992 with Deewana, which was followed by a series of negative roles that made people take notice of him. Thirty years and several films later, he is one of the richest actors in the world.

The actor has seen many ups and downs in his career, but his fans have supported him throughout his journey so far. The actor had even taken a sabbatical after the failure of his last film, Zero, but now has his fans excited for his return in Pathaan. The actor has done an odd 80 number of films so far, which has resulted in a rapid increase in his net worth every year. The actor is now on the list of the top 10 richest actors in the world. Let’s take a look at the celebrities that he was able to surpass on the list.

Shah Rukh Khan beats Tom Cruise, George Clooney

Image Courtesy: iamsrk/InstagramAccording to the data released by World Of Statistics, Shah Rukh Khan is the fourth richest actor in the world. Interestingly, he is the only Indian actor on this list. American comedian and actor, Jerry Seinfeld, held the top position. The list of top eight richest actors in the world also includes names like Dwayne Johnson, Tom Cruise, George Clooney, Robert De Niro and others.

Who are the top three richest actors above SRK on the list?

Seinfeld star Jerry Seinfeld is the world’s richest actor with a net worth of US $1 billion (INR 8, 126 crores approx). Tyler Perry is second on the list with a net worth of US $1 billion (INR 8, 126 crores approx). Dwayne Johnson is next at third position with a net worth of US $800 million (INR 6, 503 crores approx).

Who are the top eight richest actors in the world

Richest actors in the world: 🇺🇸 Jerry Seinfeld: $1 Billion

🇺🇸 Tyler Perry: $1 Billion

🇺🇸 Dwayne Johnson: $800 million

🇮🇳 Shah Rukh Khan: $770 million

🇺🇸 Tom Cruise: $620 million

🇭🇰 Jackie Chan: $520 million

🇺🇸 George Clooney: $500 million

🇺🇸 Robert De Niro: $500 million — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) January 8, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth

The actor’s net worth is a whopping US $770 million (INR 6, 259 crores approx). His earnings come from films, brand endorsements and special appearances. His house Mannat is reported to be priced at INR 200 crores. His vanity van is worth INR 5 crores approx. The actor earns an annual income of US $22 million (INR 178 crores approx).

SRK’s future projects

After the release of Pathaan this month, the actor will start working on Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. It is SRK’s first collaboration with the filmmaker. He also has Jawan with Atlee and is rumoured to have a cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

