Shah Rukh Khan gets quirky with his replies during a Twitter ‘AMA’ session

Shah Rukh Khan is not only the king of romance, but he also is one of the wittiest actors in B-Town. Having worked for so many decades, SRK has perfected the art of replying to unreasonable questions with utmost grace and a touch of comedy. The actor had taken a sabbatical post his 2018 film — Zero, and is now returning to the screen with YRF’s Pathaan. The actor took to Twitter to talk about the film and some of his fans were lucky enough to interact with the megastar as well.

Pathaan has fans waiting for its release with bated breath. The film’s trailer has already impressed fans and the two songs from the film — Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan are already garnering a lot of love from everyone. The actors is promoting the film as much as he can and hence held an AMA session on Twitter to talk to his fans.

Here’s what the AMA session with Shah Rukh Khan looked like

The Pathaan actor announced another session of the very famous AMA segment called #AskSRK. The actor tweeted, “Realised it’s 13yrs on Twitter. It’s been fun with all of u & fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice & some unsavoury behaviour…to all of u my best wishes to make a good life in the real world. #Pathan.” With this, he announced that he will be answering some “non-serious” questions from the fans as well.

Realised it’s 13yrs on twitter. It’s been fun with all of u & fan clubs loving me so much. Mixed with good wishes, suggestions, memes, re-edits, expectations, unsolicited advice & some unsavoury behaviour…to all of u my best wishes to make a good life in the real world. #Pathan — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

#AskSrk let’s do. Only fun answers nothing serious to begin the year with… — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

And as expected, Twitter users got creative with their questions. While some asked for updates on Pathaan and his other projects, others just wanted to know about his dinner, his favourite songs and more. The star tried to reply to all the tweets and mostly with very sarcastic responses.

Living Mannat: A look into Shah Rukh Khan’s palatial mansion worth over Rs 200 crores Living Take a look at the most expensive things owned by Shah Rukh Khan

Check out a few of the hilarious tweets below:

Instagram has too many pics of what people eat!!! For breakfast…desserts…dinner…ufff! https://t.co/Ih8sSs49zX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Stand by me https://t.co/GGwwsZGmpX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Three different pizzas…. https://t.co/xDUTEmUj6m — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

#Pathaan is an interactive movie whenever you want bhai to come in the film use the QR code on the ticket and he will come in the film. https://t.co/337ENPbR7c — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Oh God these people are really deep….what is the purpose of life? What is the purpose of anything..? Sorry I am not such a deep thinker. https://t.co/qC56YAp2k0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

More about Pathaan

Pathaan marks SRK’s return to the big screen after almost 5 years of sabbatical. The film also stars John Abraham in a key role. Deepika Padukone will be seen performing some high-octane action scenes in the film as well. Scheduled to release on 25 January, 2023, Pathaan will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

SRK’s other projects

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

After the release of Pathaan, SRK will be seen in Jawan. The film is directed by Atlee and is his first collaboration with the megastar. Another first for the star is working with Rajkumar Hirani on his next directorial titled Dunki. The actor will also reportedly be seen in a cameo role in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy iamsrk/Instagram