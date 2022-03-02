Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Pathaan’ finally has a release date

It’s here! The moment all die-hard SRK fans had been waiting for a long while. The king of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, has shared the release date of his upcoming film, Pathaan.

The superstar took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday to share the release date of Pathaan with his fans. The movie will release on January 25, 2023. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu in cinema theatres.

Pathaan‘s teaser is out, and we can’t keep calm

After keeping his fans waiting for over three years now, megastar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the silver screen with Pathaan. The movie is being produced by Yash Raj Films, and Siddharth Anand is directing it. Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero in 2018.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the first look of Pathaan on his Instagram handle. “I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you,” he wrote.

In the teaser, actors Deepika Padukone and John Abraham can be seen introducing Shah Rukh Khan’s character Pathaan. The movie seems to be a patriotic drama. From the teaser, we can figure out that Pathaan is the story of an orphaned child. Following this, Pathaan chose his own name and made his country his religion.

As expected, SRK fans are trending #Pathaan on Twitter. They are excited about the movie and the star’s look. Shah Rukh Khan was recently seen in a new ad for a soft drink brand. It is being said that the actor will sport the same look in Pathaan.

The film will also star Deepika Padukone, who was appreciated for her commendable performance in the recently-released Gehraiyaan. The actress made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om. Pathaan will be their fourth film together after Chennai Express and Happy New Year.