‘Shaktimaan’ is coming to the big screen with Sony Pictures India

Not DC or Marvel, but all Shaktimaan fans assemble! 90s Indian superhero Shaktimaan is making a comeback, this time on the big screen, with Sony Pictures India.

Sony Pictures India recently announced the superhero film in association with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited and Bheeshm International. The latter is owned by Mukesh Khanna, who played the role of Shaktimaan in the popular TV series during the late 90s.

Sony Pictures shared a tweet on its official Twitter handle, “Sony Pictures International Productions is set to bring Shaktimaan to the big screen, and will recreate the magic of the iconic superhero, to be headlined by one of India’s superstars.” This was followed by anoyher tweet saying, “We are excited to join hands with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited, and Mukesh Khanna’s Bheeshm International. Get ready for #ShatkimaanMovie; more details coming soon. Are you excited?”

Take a look at the tweets here:

Sony Pictures International Productions is set to bring ‘Shaktimaan’ to the big screen, and will recreate the magic of the iconic superhero, to be headlined by one of India’s superstars. — Sony Pictures Films India (@sonypicsfilmsin) February 10, 2022

We are excited to join hands with Brewing Thoughts Private Limited, and Mukesh Khanna’s Bheeshm International. Get ready for #ShatkimaanMovie; more details coming soon. Are you excited? — Sony Pictures Films India (@sonypicsfilmsin) February 10, 2022

Isn’t it exciting? Going by the announcement teaser, the makers have kept a lot of details under wraps, such as its lead actor and release date. However, this has only increased the fans’ curiosity.

Watch the Shaktimaan movie teaser here

For the unversed, Shaktimaan was India’s first-ever fictional superhero show that aired on DD National from 1997 till the early 2000s. The popularity of the show owned it a legendary place in pop culture.

The TV series dealt with Shaktimaan and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidhyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath Shastriji, aka Gangadhar, who was termed as an underdog journalist. Both the roles were essayed by Khanna. Apart from him, the show also starred Vaishnavi Mahant, who played the role of Geeta Vishwas, Gangadhar’s love interest.