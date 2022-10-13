Charlie Hunnam-starrer ‘Shantaram’ to premiere on October 14; here’s all about it

Based on the globally bestselling novel by Gregory David Roberts of the same name, Apple TV+ series Shantaram releases on October 14. Here’s all about it.

Co-created, written and produced by Steve Lightfoot, who also serves as the showrunner, the series stars Sons of Anarchy actor Charlie Hunnam. The show is set to premiere on October 14, 2022 on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes of the 12-episode season. Thereafter, every week, new episodes will be released. Set in Mumbai, Shantaram has an array of characters.

Everything we know about Shantaram starring Charlie Hunnam

The story of Shantaram follows the life of Lin Ford, played by Hunnam, who manages to escape from a high-security Australian prison and then goes on to find a new life and identity as a doctor in the slums of 1980s Bombay. Here’s where he gets in a tiff with the local mafia boss and eventually ends up fighting against the invading Russian troops in Afghanistan with his gun-running and counterfeiting skills. All through it, he also falls in love with Karla, played by Antonia Desplat, which further complicates his choice between freedom and love.

The series, Shantaram, will also feature other actors, including Shubham Saraf, David Field, Elektra Kilbey, Fayssal Bazzi, Alyy Khan, Luke Pasqualino, Sujaya Dasgupta, Alexander Siddig, Vincent Perez, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Rachel Kamath, Elham Ehsas, Matthew Joseph and Shiv Palekar.

This project has been in the running since the early 2000s when the story became a huge hit in Hollywood. It was initially supposed to be a film by Warner Bros. and the original cast included Johnny Depp.

Shantaram TV series is produced for Apple by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content’s AC Studios.

