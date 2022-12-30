‘Shark Tank India’ Season 2: All you need to know about date, timings, and more

The much awaited Shark Tank India Season 2 is just around the corner. After a successful Season 1, which gave us unforgettable moments and some business owners their dream investments, the second edition has got fans all excited!

As Shark Tank came to India last year, it transformed the way India looks at entrepreneurship and fuelled the business growth engine. The notion that entrepreneurship is something for students from premiere schools got shattered completely, as we saw contestants from every strata of the society pitch their unique business ideas to the sharks. While some won the investments and guidance they were looking for, others won the hearts of not just the sharks, but of millions others. With Season 2 coming up, here’s everything you need to know about it.

Everything you need to know about Shark Tank India Season 2

It’s official! Sony TV India has announced the premier of Shark Tank India Season 2 with a promo that has got fans excited. It is based on the popular US-based show of the same name.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

Premier date and timings

The wait for the second season of the show is over. All set to premiere from January 2, 2023, Shark Tank India will be Sony TV on Monday to Friday at 9.00 pm.

Judges

While most of the judges panel from Season 1 has been retained, this season will also have a new face. Ashneer Grover and Ghazal Alagh will not be joining for this season. The original judge panel will include Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar, Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal, CEO of People Group – Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle, and Piyush Bansal, Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shark Tank India (@sharktank.india)

This season, they will be joined by Amit Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of CarDekho.

Shark Tank India Season 2 host

The new season will see a new host too. Rannvijay Singh from Season 1 has been replaced by popular stand-up comedian Rahul Dua.

All Images: Courtesy IMDb