Shark Tank India Season 2 promises more nail-biting bidding drama

After the successful run of Season 1, Shark Tank India is soon returning with another season of the reality show. A spinoff on the American reality show, Season 2 will invite entrepreneurs from across the country to pitch their businesses to some of the biggest investors. The new promo of the upcoming season includes a pitch that lured ‘the biggest offer on Shark Tank ever’.

The Shark Tank India Season 2 promo is out

The promo gives a quick sneak peek into one of the biggest pitches on the show. A pair of entrepreneurs operate an ambulance service which they started after losing a loved one. Their business aims to give quick medical assistance to anyone in need. Impressed by the deal, Amit Jain (founder of CarDekho) is seen offering them INR 5 crore for 5% equity. This new promo sure promises that Season 2 of Shark Tank India will be one interesting watch.

Watch the Shark Tank India Season 2 promo here

Who are the judges?

The original sharks will return for the Second season including Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal, Boat co-founder Aman Gupta, Lenskart founder Piyush Bansal, Sugar Cosmetics co-founder Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. Stand-up comedian Rahul Dua has replaced Rannvijay Singha as the host for Shark Tank India season 2.

Ashneer Grover, an audience favourite, is not a part of the show this time. He has been replaced by Amit Jain, the owner of CarDekho.

Why is Ashneer Grover not returning for Season 2?

Back in November, Former BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover revealed that he won’t be returning for the new season. He spoke about it on a radio show and said, “Failed individuals go on that show, but I feel it’s become stale now. They approached me, I said sorry, not happening.” He added that he will only return if he is given a fee as huge as Salman Khan for hosting Bigg Boss. “Afford sirf paise se nahi hota, aukaat se bhi hota hai,” Grover remarked.

How can you watch the show?

The first episode of Season 2 will return to television screens on 2 January, 2022.

