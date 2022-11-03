Shark Tank: India’s most innovative business minds return for season 2

The country’s favourite entrepreneurship-based show – Shark Tank India – is back with season 2. Given the phenomenal success of its first run, there’s considerable anticipation around this edition – which features a new shark. Here’s looking at everything we know so far.

Sony Entertainment Television recently dropped the promo of the second edition of Shark Tank India. The show – modelled on the eponymous global version – involves budding entrepreneurs pitching their innovations to a set of judges (sharks) who happen to be business moguls. If impressed, the latter hop on board by cutting cheques for a stake in the company. The only notable difference in this season so far is the inclusion of a new shark.

Premiere date for Shark Tank India season 2 is unconfirmed

Five sharks from the first season – Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt) – will make a comeback. However, Ashneer Grover, a fan-favourite from the first season as well as Ghazal Alagh will not be returning. Besides this, stand-up comedian Rahul Dua will reportedly take over from Rannvijay Singh as the host.

One promo shows a woman haggling over vegetables with a vendor. She sarcastically quips that the whole cart of his could not be more than Rs 70. In turn, the latter patiently explains that his cart is worth more than Rs 70 lakh – charting out his business model and surprising her. This negotiation and business valuation sits at the heart of the show. Another promo depicts the process of preparing for a pitch. And while a premiere date is yet to be determined, reports anticipate the first episode to drop around late November or early December.

Fans can instead look forward to the presence of Amit Jain, CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group who took to LinkedIn to express his excitement. “Looking forward to mentor budding entrepreneurs on the show to build a new India,” He stated.

All images: Courtesy Sony Entertainment Television