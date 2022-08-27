Shefali Shah talks about Delhi Crime 2: The struggles, joys, takeaways and more

One wouldn’t have to think twice before agreeing that Shefali Shah is potentially the best actor we have in the industry right now. She’s a true chameleon in every sense of the word and transforms herself for each character with such effortlessness. Be it the twisted antagonist in Human, the adorable Khala from Darlings or the dutiful cop in Delhi Crime, she does justice to every single character, scene and project.

In conversation with Shefali Shah:

With the second season of the Emmy-winning Delhi Crime premiering on Netflix, the viewers are excited to watch Vertika unravel yet another nerve-racking case. The show takes a deep dive in to a fictional storyline this season, based on a real-life criminal gang from the 1980s.

Chatting with LSA India about stepping into the character once again and the responsibility the success of the first season has left her with, Shefali Shah shared the ups and downs she faced while working on this season. She believes her viewers will witness a personal and professional evolution in this season and will be left questioning the society, the prejudices we hold and the intricate yet complex functioning of the world that result in the rise of crime. Excerpts…

How have you evolved from Delhi Crime season one to season two?

Season two is a very different story and a different case. We have a different creator on board, director, and a different crew altogether. They bring their own pointers, their contribution to the show, and it needed to be disconnected from season one. It’s important you don’t carry the baggage of a show, especially when it has seen such a high. Honestly, you can’t compare the two babies. DC one is my baby and so is DC two. You can’t get them into a competition, but you need to know that this one is going to be as healthy, happy and strong as the first one. And I’m very proud to say that, yes, I think we’ve achieved that. But even though there is a disconnect, Vertika is Vertika. Her grain, her root is the same. Her core team is the same, which is the strength of the show, and that is not going to change.

Apart from the reading material on the 1987 case, what was different in the preparation of this season?

Delhi Crime was based on a crime that happened and the case was solved by this amazing bunch of characters, based on several real life people. Delhi Crime Two already has the same bunch of amazing characters and the case starts from there. The crime that happens is a part of their life. But the evolution of these people as characters in their personal life and their professional life is not the same as they faced in the last one. There is far more dilemma. I can talk for Vertika. In the first one, it was very straight and had a single focus that these are the criminals and she hag to get them. In this season, she questions herself if it’s right to even point fingers so directly and make a generalized statement. She questions, she falters, she has her flaws, she apologizes unabashedly, and she corrects them even at the cost of her own self and her position. The situation is different. Also, when we did one, I had no clue what Vertika was going to become, I really didn’t. She became larger than life. So, yes, I know her grade, I know who she is, I kept thinking, this is my best work, how can I top her. But once the camera roles, that uniform is worn, a switch just goes on inside me.

In season one, the Nirbhaya case was very fresh for everyone and had a heartbreaking effect. Did the second season take the same toll on you personally?

Vertika and Shefali were more emotionally messed up. They were deeply affected. That does not mean that the second one doesn’t affect them, but they can look at it more pragmatically and deal with it in a more practical manner. At the same time, this one throws questions at her which she’s forced to answer. There are a lot of internal conflicts which she must face this time. It points fingers to a society which she is a part of. And even if she gets this bunch of criminals, can she solve the actual root cause of the problem? That’s why it doesn’t come as a windfall.

The show also touches upon the life of working women, some of whom struggle with an unsupportive family. How much do you agree with the way it narrates this side of a woman’s life?

Delhi Crime is real, it’s raw, it’s honest, it’s a mirror to what is going on around us. What happens in their personal lives is also a mirror to what goes on around them. My kids left home at a very early age and to get them on the phone was a traumatic experience. I think the only time they call me is when they want the OTP. That happens in so many homes. There are so many women, whatever they’re doing, they take care of the house, they go out, they work, they have their responsibilities. They are forced to compromise on certain levels, even if they don’t want to, because there are certain requirements that are demanded of them or expected of them, and this is how it is. But when you see season one, when you see Vertika’s family, her husband, that is another part of reality where somebody is so supportive. He’s very supportive of her and he’s very proud of her. So that is also a fact. It’s not just the negative, but there is also the positive of it.

The first season causes a lot to trigger, especially in women. As Shefali Shah, what was the hardest pill to swallow in the second season?

When Vertika comes out after catching the criminal, she doesn’t come out as a winner. It’s really heartbreaking for her because she can’t change the society. At the same time, she believes that what the person did is wrong. She questions herself on whether we, as a society are instrumental in the divide that we’ve created, in the marginalization of a certain sect of people. I was left thinking about this divide a lot in this season.

If you were to meet your character, Vertika, in real life, what do you think you would say to her?

I would say hats off. I think she’s incredible, and if there’s one line I can say to explain what she is, it will be, ‘in season one, she became a hero and in season two, she’s human’. She has flaws, she falters, and she admits to her mistakes. She just apologizes unabashedly. She wants to correct those mistakes, even if it is at the cost of herself, and which I think is a strength.

Looking back at your journey, what would you say to your 21 year old self if you met her today?

Maybe my 21 year old self would not have liked what I’m doing right now because maybe she didn’t have the understanding of the work I did. And there’s no point of me telling her anything because it’s gone, it’s finished. She did what she thought was right and it’s over, it’s done with.