Shehnaaz Gill lands Rhea Kapoor’s next project with Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar

Shehnaaz Gill might not have won Bigg Boss, but she became a household name as she was a constant favourite on and off the show. As per latest reports, next we will see Shehnaaz Gill in a Rhea Kapoor project.

Yes, there’s been no stopping this actress, who claims to be the Katrina Kaif of Punjab. Gill made her acting debut last year with Diljit Dosanjh in the Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh. While she’s all set to make her Bollywood debut, Gill has already bagged her second Bollywood project, with none other than Rhea Kapoor. Let’s find out more.

Shehnaz Gill in Rhea Kapoor’s next untitled project

While not much is known about this upcoming film, reports suggest that it will be helmed by Rhea Kapoor’s husband Karan Boolani. With a modern take on relationships, the film will also star Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. Known to cater to the women of today, it will be interesting to see Shehnaaz Gill in a Rhea Kapoor film.

Currently working on her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan, titled Kabhie Eid Kabhie Diwali, Shehnaaz Gill has bagged a number of Bollywood films in her kitty. She also sparked rumours recently of shooting for a film with Sanjay Dutt as she flew to the US with the actor.

Rhea Kapoor’s film is scheduled to go on floors this month. Here’s wishing Shehnaaz Gill all the best for her upcoming projects.

All Images: Courtesy Instagram/Shehnaaz Gill