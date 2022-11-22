facebook
Kartik Aaryan as Bantu in ‘Shehzada’ punches in a full action-packed performance
22 Nov 2022 05:00 PM

Romaa Daas

Action, action and just action is what best describes Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming project Shehzada. Bollywood’s own ‘Shehzada’, Kartik Aaryan shared the teaser of the film and dubbed it as a birthday gift to his fans.

Slated for a February 2023 release, the Rohit Dhawan directorial is a remake of the hit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which starred Pushpa fame Allu Arjun. The Bhool Bhulaiya 2 star who celebrates his birthday today (November 22) took to Instagram and treated his fans to this surprise. Here’s what he wrote: Jab baat FAMILY pe aaye toh discussion nahi karte… ACTION karte hain!! A Birthday Gift from your #Shehzada 👑

Shehzada teaser: Kartik Aaryan hops onto the Southern cinema bandwagon

While comparisons between Kartik Aaryan and Allu Arjun have already kicked off, fans of the South superstar hailed the latter as the original ‘Bantu’, the lead character from the film. Shehzada sees Aaryan essaying the role of ‘Bantu’ and going by the teaser we must say the Bollywood actor has done a decent job. In fact, the Twitterati is all enthusiastic and wants to see how Aaryan has given an edge to the character played by Allu Arjun whose comic timing and action scenes gave the audience a good dose of thrill and excitement.

Fans react to Shehzada teaser

Kartik-Kriti are all set to recreate magic on screen again

Shehzada teaser literally teases fans of Kriti Sanon who are waiting to see the diva on screen. The Mimi actor who has a slew of projects under her sleeve is looking stunning to say the least. Both Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have teamed up for this project after giving a hit in 2019 with Luka Chuppi. Fans of this onscreen pair can’t wait to see the duo create magic with their chemistry.

I’m sure fans of both the actors are desperately waiting for February 10, 2023. Isn’t it? Cheers to the Shehzada team.

