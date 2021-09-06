All the shows and movies starring Sidharth Shukla you need to know

Sidharth Shukla, the celebrated Indian actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner, passed away at the age of 40 on 2 September 2021 due to a heart attack.

The late actor, model and host had an illustrious TV and OTT career and bagged several awards and nominations as well. He was amongst the top five finalists at the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest (2004). In 2005, he became the first Asian and only Indian to win the title of World’s Best Model held in Turkey.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

As we remember the late actor, let us revisit his best works and performances.

Sidharth Shukla started his journey into a successful TV career with his Hindi soap opera debut on Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na in 2008 on Sony TV. After that, he gave several noteworthy performances on the small screen with shows like Jaane Pehchaane Se… Ye Ajnabbi (2009), Aahat (2010), Love U Zindagi (2011) and CID (2011).

Balika Vadhu

The breakthrough role that defined his career was in the show Balika Vadhu on Colors TV in 2012. The show ran successfully for several years and his role as Shivraj Shekhar was widely appreciated. His stellar performance grabbed the attention of viewers, especially the way he portrayed his character with maturity and a calm demeanour. Shiv was one of the few progressive protagonists of Hindi soaps at that time. His performance earned him several awards including “GR8! Performer of the Year (Male)” in 2013, amongst others.

Bigg Boss 13

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voot Select (@vootselect)

Sidharth Shukla gained massive popularity when he participated in season 13 of the reality TV series Bigg Boss and won the show after staying in the Bigg Boss house for around four months, beating the other 13 housemates and wild card entrants. The late actor won hearts for his charming personality and chemistry with fellow contestant Shehnaaz Gill. You can stream all episodes of Bigg Boss 13 on Voot or MX Player.

Khatron Ke Khiladi, season 7

Shukla also won season 7 of Khatron Ke Khiladi, an action-based reality TV series that tests contestants’ mental and physical endurance. He emerged triumphant after eight weeks of arduous tasks, stunts, injuries and lessons.

Broken But Beautiful, season 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

Sidharth Shukla made his OTT debut in season 3 of Broken But Beautiful, aired on AltBalaji in May 2021. The show explored themes of unrequited and toxic love. The actor essayed the lead role of a self-centred theatre director named Agastya and brought the character to life.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa

He participated in the hit dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 6 in 2013 with fellow dance partners Sonia Jaffer and Mohena Singh. He wooed the audience with his dancing skills but was evicted after nine weeks.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014)

The 2014 Hindi rom-com Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania marked his entry into Bollywood alongside a star-studded cast, including Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan. He portrayed the character of Angad Bedi, an NRI doctor and fiancé-to-be of Bhatt’s character. The movie is available to watch on Netflix.

Business in Kazakhstan (2016)

He appeared in the 2016 Kazakh movie, Business in Kazakhstan and played the role of an Indian businessman Mr. Chakraborty.

Apart from these, other notable shows and performances that contributed to his ever-expanding fan base include hosting for Savdhaan India (2014) and India’s Got Talent 6 (2015), guest appearances in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (2011), Saath Nibhaana Saathiya (2011) and Sasural Simar Ka (2013).

Sidharth Shukla also topped the coveted list of The Times 20 Most Desirable Men on TV 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

Hero image credit: Sidharth Shukla/Twitter; Featured image credit: Sidharth Shukla/Instagram