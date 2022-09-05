8 thriller shows like ‘Delhi Crime’ to tide you over that season 2 hangover

Whether you enjoy hair-raising storylines or well-crafted action sequences – if you’ve already binged season 2 of Delhi Crime, there’s scores of other shows that will keep you on the edge of your seat just like it. Here’s our list of the best ones to add to your watchlist.

With Shefali Shah at the helm of affairs as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, Delhi Crime season 2 followed the kacha baniyan gang – loosely based on real-life chaddi baniyan gang that continues to operate in parts of India. Delhi police grapple with the system of justice in India while chasing down leads – giving viewers a taste of intelligent case-solving, well-timed action sequences, and wise dialogues along the way. It’s no surprise that the show is critically acclaimed. That said, if you’ve already made your way through both the seasons, there’s plenty more where that came from. Here’s a look at shows just like it that deserve a spot on your binge list.

Shows like Delhi Crime that promise to be nail-biters

Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi

This riveting three-part documentary follows a man who murders several people and mutilates their bodies. Investigations begin when a letter addressed to the police is placed along with a gunny sack of dismembered parts in front of Tihar Jail. What makes the crime bone-chilling is that Raja Kolander – the murderer who’s based on the real life Chandrakant Jha – continues to take lives despite the threat of arrest, challenging the expertise and integrity of the police as a payback for the abuse he dealt with while in jail. Expect some blood, guts, and nail-biting crime solving with this one – much like Delhi Crime.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

This popular series took the country by storm – as did the case when it was first reported. It explores a ritual mass suicide of 11 family members of the Chundawat family from Burari, Delhi in 2018 – 10 by hanging and one by strangulation. The docuseries looks into several haunting theories and truths that followed the discovery of the bodies – mostly based on a set of diaries. Considering its foundation on a real-life case, the show holds the series of events with sensitivity and a fresh perspective – all while staying true to the facts as they were presented in the media. That said, do exercise caution since the show could trigger anxiety in those susceptible.

Crime Stories

A subtle tribute to those in khaki – much like Delhi Crime – this show follows Bengaluru city police as they uncover spine-chilling crimes. Over the span of four episodes, it explores murder and kidnapping and the team of officers work round the clock to bring justice to the victims. Expect intelligent investigative decisions and scores of hurdles along the way – all through a no-frills narrative and gripping cinematography.

Mai

If you’re keen on exploring a thriller show with a strong female protagonist like Delhi Crime – this is it. The series follows Sheel whose daughter is ruthlessly murdered. Once the criminals are discovered, the usually meek mother transforms into a force to be reckoned with – hunting them down to avenge her child. Along the way are crimes, politics, and a series of other hurdles. Grief is a major theme and the plot is as gritty as it comes. This one’s a must-watch.

She

Another story led by a female character – this series follows female constable Bhumika Pardeshi who’s committed to caring for her family, is upstanding, and modest. She’s sent on an undercover mission to nab an underworld gang – particularly a major drug lord. Part of the mission? She needs to play the part of a prostitute. Apart from intelligent investigations and nail-biting mysteries – the series explores themes of sexual liberation and women empowerment. Especially as Pardeshi begins to understand herself and find her power over the course of the series.

Sacred Games

This Netflix series follows an honest Mumbai police officer named Sartaj Singh who receives a call from a gangster threatening to blow up the city. As Singh scrambles to nab him, he encounters haunting truths, rampant corruption, and dangerous criminals. Based on the eponymous novel by Vikram Chandra, this series is highly celebrated and will leave you on the edge of your seat.

Asur

A forensic expert turned teacher – Nikhil Nair – is at the centre of this series. Set in Varanasi, it looks at Nair returning to the Central Bureau of Investigation post a sabbatical to nab a ruthless serial killer with his former mentor Dhananjay Rajpoot. What follows is a game of cat and mouse – much like in the second season of Delhi Crime. The series has mythological undertones as well. Watch for the investigation, stay for the wisdom of understanding the subject of good vs evil.

Aranyak

Rounding out this list is a Netflix crime drama that’s quite like Delhi Crime. It follows honest police officers who are investigating the rape case of a teenager in a small town in Himachal Pradesh. During the course of events they encounter several lies, political power play, and dangerous criminals. Not to mention, their own demons. Watch to uncover a web of lies – you’re bound to be hooked from the get go.

