Luv Ranjan who has given us Box Office hits like Pyaar Ka Punchnama (1 and 2) and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is known for making movies on love and dating in this social media age. Now, the director is coming back with yet another rom-com, the Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film is set to release on Holi, the 8th of March this year.

Shraddha Kapoor on shooting in Spain for Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Netizens are aware that one schedule of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar was shot in exotic locations in Spain wherein both the lead actors were required to drive for a few scenes. Special international driving licenses were issued to serve the purpose. Shraddha is seen driving a super cool classic car in a few scenes. Little did we know, there’s a story at the rear of this special vintage beauty.

Being a vintage car, it wasn’t really easy to drive around. It would take at least 10 to 15 seconds to start. Every time a shot was called for, Shraddha would struggle to start the engine. For a moment, the crew on set thought she would be unable to pull it off. But to everyone’s surprise, Shraddha handled the situation quite well and drove around like a boss lady.

Shraddha Kapoor had this to say about the fancy vehicle: “It was an absolute struggle to drive that beautiful car but it was totally worth it. Everyone on set really encouraged me. We had an amazing shoot in Spain with the entire cast and crew of the movie.”