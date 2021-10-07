Meet Shree Saini, the first Indian-American to win Miss World America 2021

Former Miss India Worldwide 2018 Shree Saini is the first Indian-American to win the Miss World America 2021. The Ludhiana-born beauty pageant winner was crowned at the Miss World America headquarters in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old is also the first Asian to win the title. Here’s everything we know about Shree Saini.

A heart health advocate, she has had a permanent pacemaker since she was 12 years old and overcame a severe car accident that left her with facial burns. But she never, ever let any of it define her or hold her back. The American Bazaar called her a unique winner not just because of her ethnic roots but also because she overcame various obstacles along the road and never gave up. She also has a journalism degree from the University of Washington.

According to her website, Shree “began dancing at age 3, and continued to dance, even after receiving a pacemaker at 12 and being told she could never dance again. To regain her strength, Shree took extra dance classes and danced up to six hours a day for years. Shree is trained in ballet en pointe, contemporary, jazz, clogging, and she even danced in her college hip hop team.”

Diana Hayden crowned Shree Saini as Miss World America 2021 at the event. Following the crowning, Shree Saini said in her statement, “I am happy and quite nervous. I can’t express my feelings (in words). All the credit goes to my parents, especially my mother because of whose support I am here. Thank you Miss World America for this honour.”

Shree Saini also wrote on her website, “I’m now your first American of Indian origin and the first Asian to become Miss World America. Because of the historicness of my crowning, I believe this is a collective win. It’s not just my win. It’s a win for our inclusive “America”, It is a win for our diverse America, for every race, for everyone. I am honoured to represent that inclusivity that America has.”

Saini is a doctor by profession, and she has always had the passion to serve people who are less fortunate. The official Instagram handle of Miss World America shared the news with a caption that read as, “Shree, who is currently Miss World America Washington, also holds the prestigious position of ‘MWA National Beauty with a Purpose Ambassador’, a position she earned by working tirelessly to help those less fortunate and in need. Among her many accomplishments, her work has been recognized by UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, Susan G Komen, and many others. We are certain Shree will continue to immaculately embody Beauty With A Purpose, and no doubt will be successful in raising awareness and attention to the Miss World America mission. Stay tuned and follow the Miss World America 2021 journey!”

