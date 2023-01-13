Shubh Nikah song launch: Jamtara star Aksha Pardasany shines at the event

The makers of Shubh Nikah recently held a song launch in Mumbai which was attended by the entire cast of the movie which comprises Aksha Pardasany, Rohit Vikkram, Arsh Sandhu, Govind Namdev, Pankaj Berry, Deepraj Rana, Ehsan Khan Kunwar Aziz, Liyakat Nasir, Mahendra Raghuvanshi and Gargi Patel. The writer and director of the film, Arshad Siddiqui along with producer Bhupender Singh Sandhu and Arpit Garg were also in attendance. Other celebrities like Sharad Malhotra, Vijay Raaz, Sapna Avasthi, Priyanshu Chatterjee, Priyanka Khera, and many others also attended the event.

Aksha Pardasany on Shubh Nikah

“I sign projects on instinct. When this script was narrated to me, I really liked the story, and the character and also had a strong connection with the director. He seemed like someone who was passionate about this film and he was convinced I could bring the character of Zoya alive. I believed in his conviction and here I am,” the lead actress of Shubh Nikah, Aksha Pardasany said about the film.

Shubh Nikah is a story concerning a cross-cultural marriage and the music of the film is sung by none other than Bollywood bigwigs Tochi Raina, Salman Ali and Ali Aslam Shah. The music of the film has a soothing vibe and the album is filled with melodious songs.

After making her debut in the Malayalam film, Goal, Aksha Pardasany took a break of two years and starred in Bengal Tiger in a cameo role. In 2011, she was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress – Telugu for her role in Kandireega. She mostly stars in Telugu films and made her OTT debut in Netflix’s Jamtara – Sabka Number Aayega. She also played a pivotal role in SonyLIV’s Kathmandu Connection.

Shubh Nikah is scheduled to release on 10th March 2023.