Live, love, travel: Sonakshi Sinha opens up about her wanderlust

Sonakshi Sinha is an actor by profession, but she’s a true-blue traveller by heart. Shooting with the immensely talented star in the picturesque Maldives for our April cover was exhilarating and in an exclusive interview, she spoke about her childhood vacations, favourite destinations, and her love for travel.

Acting might be in her genes but wanderlust runs deep within her. Despite her busy schedule, Sonakshi Sinha is one actor who never misses a chance to get out of town and explore the wonderful world. She loves beaches the most but is in complete awe of the mountains also. From the calming waters of Maldives to the bustling streets of New York, the actor is at her best when travelling. It makes her a better person and a better professional. While she awaits the release of her much-talked-about OTT debut Fallen and commencing the shooting of her rumoured Sanjay Leela Bhansali project, Sinha is making the most of her time taking small trips to satisfy her soul. In one of my most enjoyable conversations, she goes down the memory lane and talks about the thing closest to her heart.

They say travel makes one a better person. Do you agree with that?

100 percent! I feel travel is something that opens new horizons for anyone. Most of us live in the same place where we’re brought up and spend the maximum time there, so experiences like stepping out and seeing a new world shape our life better. Travelling is important for everyone, and I feel, people who can do it, should not miss it because you never know what experience you will have and what part it might play in shaping your life.

Can you recall which trip changed your life the most?

My first trip to the Maldives in 2015 changed my life. It opened my eyes to what lies under the sea. I’ve been a water baby my whole life, but that was the first time I ever went snorkeling or diving. I had no idea and I’d only seen pictures and videos but never actually experienced it. Ever since that trip, I just feel more comfortable, more relaxed being under the water than I do on land. So, every year I make it a point that I go to a beach place, and mostly it’s the Maldives only. Whenever I’m planning a holiday, I try and include one beach destination so I can dive and experience the underwater world. I even got my diving license last year. Next time when I go, I want to get my advanced diving license.

Describe your first ever deep-sea diving experience.

It was beautiful. I felt like I was in heaven. I felt like I was flying in space with fish around me. And I’ve never felt like that before in my life. Being someone who loves water so much, it was surprising that I hadn’t done it before and when I did eventually get down to doing it, I felt I was in heaven.

People have a lot of misconceptions about deep-sea diving, from it being dangerous to the fear of the unknown. What do you have to say about this?

You’ll never know until you try it. I mean, people have got hurt by just walking on the streets (Laughs). So, you can’t have that sort of fear. It might be daunting to some people who are not comfortable with water, but you’ll never know until you try. Even when I go with my friends who are probably not as good swimmers like me, I tell them to just wear a life jacket and come with me. You must see what’s going on under the water because it’s a completely different world. I want them all to let go of their fears and experience that world for themselves. I feel like having a fear of the unknown is common, but you must take that one step out of your comfort zone.

As an actor, your job takes you to different places. Which has been the most memorable experience for you?

I’ve had quite a few. When I was starting out, I was quite excited with the thought that I’ll be travelling the whole world for my films. And then I started doing films that only took me to different locations in India. And honestly, I was stunned by the kind of beauty, the kind of places that are there in our own country. Everyone’s always itching to go abroad without realizing the kind of places we have over here. I’ve seen such amazing locations – some places in Rajasthan and Kerala, Hampi, Hubli are fascinating. They are so rich in heritage and just beautiful. But my most memorable shooting trip was in Budapest where I was for 50 days. I was shooting Force 2 there and that’s the first time I went to such a cold place and stayed there for so long. I’m not a person who likes the cold at all. I also learned how to adapt and adjust to a cold location while I was shooting. So yeah, I learned a lot from that trip.

Apart from the Maldives, which is the other destination that feels like home for you.

I love Sydney. My best friend Sakshi had gotten married and lived there for about two-three years. So I visited her thrice. And that place felt familiar because I had her. I was exploring a lot. It has a nice Metropolitan vibe and it has the whole beachside to it as well. So for me, it was a good mix of both worlds. Other than that, I love LA. It’s the same thing, there’s the beach and everything else too.

During a trip, are you the one who’s making the itinerary or you’re the person who follows it?

Usually, with the kind of friends I travel with, there’s always that one person who’s fully at the forefront and wants to make all the plans, so I just let them because it’s less effort (Laughs). And of course, if there’s something that I want to do, then I’ll suggest it. But it’s always well planned for me. I like to have stuff ready that I can just follow while gaining all the experiences.

Tell me about your childhood travel memories.

I remember there used to be one mandatory family vacation every year. It was mostly in the States or London, basically the big cities. My parents have lots of friends in America spread out, so we would mostly go to LA, New York, and Miami. I think maybe that’s where my love for the beach comes from. And during these trips, I would love to go to the amusement parks, whether it was Disneyland or Universal Studios.

Which is your go-to destination in India?

Right now Kerala is that one place where I would like to keep going back. Bangalore is one of my favourite cities because I have lots of friends there and even my best friend was based there before she moved to Australia. I’ve realized I need to have my people around me. So, Kerala, Bangalore, and of course, Goa are the go-to places for me in India.

Which is your favourite destination for shopping?

You know I’m not much of a shopper at all. I hate shopping! And I know so many people who just make these shopping trips and get so excited about going to a certain place just to check out the stuff. I’m just the opposite. But if I had to pick one, I think Dubai has everything when it comes to shopping and London too.

What all is left on your travel bucket list?

I want to go diving in the Philippines. I want to go check out Machu Picchu. I want to go trekking there. I want to go to Brazil. I want to go to Japan. I want to see the cherry blossom season. These are on my bucket list. I’m going to tick them all off my list.