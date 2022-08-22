Sonam Kapoor takes to Instagram to announce the birth of her baby boy

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were blessed with a baby boy on August 20. The couple took to Instagram to share the news, expressing their gratitude to the medical team and their loved ones for standing by them through the journey. Here’s all about it.

Bollywood’s beloved celebrity couple Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja recently welcomed their first child – a baby boy. They made the announcement on social media through a heartfelt note that expressed gratitude for the journey and excitement towards what’s to come. And as a flurry of congratulatory messages pour in from across the country, here’s a look at what those closest to her had to say.

Bollywood’s brimming with wishes for Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja’s baby boy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

In a note, the Neerja actress and her businessman partner made the official announcement. It read, “On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts.” They further added, “Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It’s only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Soon, wishes from across Bollywood populated social media. Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor extended her best wishes to Anil and Sunita Kapoor – Sonam’s parents, who’ve now assumed the role of grandparents. She recently worked alongside Anil on Jug Jug Jeeyo. Anil Kapoor, meanwhile, penned a note of his own that read, “We are delighted to announce, on the 20th of August 2022, the arrival of the newest member of our family. Sonam and Anand have been blessed with a healthy baby boy and we couldn’t be more elated.” He added, “Our hearts are bursting with pride and love for the new parents and their beautiful angel. Doting grandparents, Harish and Priya, Anil and Sunita. Excited aunties and uncles. Rhea and Karan, Anant and Harshwardhan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Filmmaker Farah Khan expressed her joy at the news, sharing it on her Instagram. Dia Mirza, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lisa Haydon, and Kareena Kapoor also penned short congratulatory messages. Karan Johar sent in his best wishes on an Instagram live, where he stated, “I can’t believe Sonam is a mother now. I don’t think Anil will like being called a nana (grandfather) because he is jawaan as hell.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor’s chic baby shower was held in London, complete with dreamy decor. She tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in May 2018 and announced her pregnancy in March 2022. Kapoor’s maternity shoot took social media by storm, with the images stating, “Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you.”

Most recently, Sonam graced the Koffee With Karan season 7 couch with her cousin Arjun Kapoor – her first time on screen since she made the pregnancy announcement. In it, she revealed that while the first three months were difficult, the rest of the pregnancy was smooth sailing, adding, “I am really enjoying myself.”

All images: Courtesy Sonam Kapoor Ahuja