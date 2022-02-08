Trailer of Soundtrack #1 starring Han So-hee and Park Hyung-sik shows glimpses of soft romance

Disney+ released the first trailer of the upcoming Korean drama Soundtrack #1 on 7 February. The 30-second trailer gives enough glimpses of the lead actors and their chemistry for K-drama fans to swoon over.

A poster of the series was also released alongside, showing the two main characters in a series of photographs. The poster underlines that the show is as much about memories the two share as it is about their love.

Soundtrack #1 is so named because of its focus on music, which plays an integral part in the sweet romantic drama.

It tells the story of a man and a woman who have been best friends for two decades. Circumstances make them live under the same roof for two weeks and during this time they rediscover their feelings for each other.

What Soundtrack #1 trailer reveals

A sweet romance between two best friends

The trailer shows glimpses of the main characters interacting with each other and exploring life together.

It begins with Lee Eun-so opening the door for Han Sun-woo, with the latter asking why she opened the door late.

Both Lee and Han are seen observing each other from a distance, their faces reflecting their emotions. They find it odd when the other is in the company of someone from the opposite gender.

In one scene, Lee has her knees pressed against her chest. “We need to be friends for the rest of our lives if we want to live like this without breaking up until death,” her voice declares.

A slew of emotions keep flowing through the short trailer, which ends with the two looking at a bicycle as the wind blows gently.

The cast

Han So-hee of The World of the Married (2020) and Netflix’s My Name (2021) essays Lee. Her character is a free-thinking lyricist in Soundtrack #1.

Park Hyung-sik, who found fame with The Heirs (2013) and was impressive in Strong Girl Bong-soon (2017), portrays Han Sun-woo, a rising photographer who doesn’t talk much.

The series is directed by Kim Hee Won, whose most recent work, another K-drama Vincenzo (2021), became one of the most-watched shows in Korean cable television history. She is also renowned internationally as the director of The Crowned Clown (2019), the series adaptation of critically acclaimed 2012 film Masquerade.

Soundtrack #1 will release next month.

(Main and Featured images: Screenshot/Disney Plus Korea/YouTube)