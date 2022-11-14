6 South Indian movies based on real story to get your weekend watchlist ready

This year has been good to South cinemas, like every other year in the recent past. Today, we are looking at South Indian movies based on real stories.

While we as a nation love watching and appreciating all our homegrown movies, there’s nothing as satisfying as watching a movie based on a real story. It ensures a thrilling experience and post-watch research material. You get to know so many real stories that happen around in your daily life that you were not even aware of. While South cinema has a niche of its own, these South Indian movies based on real stories are masterpieces, for more reasons than one. Let’s take a look.

South Indian movies based on real story

George Reddy

A Telugu biopic based on the life of George Reddy, this South Indian movie based on a real story tells the story of the boxer and Gold medalist. He was a research student (PhD) in nuclear physics at Osmania University, Hyderabad, and his untimely death led to the formation of the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU), that influenced the politics in Andhra Pradesh. The film remembers the student hero.

Take Off

This 2017 Malayalam film is a South Indian movie based on a real story that chronicles the ordeal of the 46 Indian nurses who were kidnapped from the city of Tikrit, Iraq, in 2014. The film deals with the gruelling ordeal they went through, their strength and the courage, dedication and determination of the officials who supervised their evacuation. The film was shot in various parts of Dubai and Kerala.

Killing Veerappan

A Kannada biographical crime drama, this film is based on the events leading to Operation Cocoon to capture and kill the notorious Indian bandit Veerappan. Written by K. Balaji and directed by Ram Gopal Varma, this South Indian movie based on a real story shows the not-known-before secrets that led Veerappan to emerge from the forest, before being shot down by the police.

Visaranai

Based on the novel Lock Up by M. Chandrakumar which, in turn, is based on the story of an incident in his life where he along with his counterparts, were falsely accused of robberies and were mercilessly tortured for no fault of their own. This South Indian movie is based on the real story of an auto driver based in Coimbatore, who was picked up by the police suddenly one day, along with other labourers in the area.

The House Next Door

This South Indian movie based on a real story released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. What makes it a gripping watch is that it’s a horror movie that’s based on real incidents. Actor Siddharth revealed that when they were researching what makes a horror film a horror film when they came across a real story from people in Himachal Pradesh. The plot of the movie is based on that real story.

Paradesi



Who doesn’t love a good story set in the pre-Independence era in India? Bonus points if that’s a real story. This movie is based on one such true story set in the 1940s, around the tea plantation workers in the Madras Presidency during the British Raj. The film portrays how the tea plantations workers were first lured from the villages and then exploited and forced to live the rest of their lives as slaves with no hope or freedom.

