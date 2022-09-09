‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung-Jae bags the lead role in ‘Star Wars’ series ‘The Acolyte’

Star Wars and Squid Game (2021-) fans can rejoice as their favourite actor Lee Jung-Jae has joined the cast of The Acolyte series from the house of Disney+.

This is the latest in the Star Wars series, and Amandla Stenberg of The Hate U Give (2018) is to join the project as the female lead. Also, Jodie Turner-Smith of Queen & Slim (2019) is to be seen in this much-awaited series made by Lucasfilm for Disney+. Leslye Headland, co-creator of the successful Netflix show Russian Doll (2019), is the writer, director and showrunner for this coveted series.

More about The Acolyte and Lee Jun-Jae

The series

As per various reports, this series is set in the final days of High Republic, a century before the era of Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999).

According to an official statement, shared back in 2020 on Twitter, “The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging Dark Side powers in the final days of the High Republic era.”

Other than this, details of the plot have been kept under wraps. The recent news of Lee joining the cast of this show has sparked a huge curiosity among die-hard fans. The Acolyte has been heavily inspired by the comic books, novels, web series and audiobooks of the High Republic series.

The Squid Game star Lee Jung-Jae

Lee emerged as a breakout star after the pathbreaking Netflix show, Squid Game, which broke all records as the most viewed show on the streaming platform.

He played a divorced chauffeur, wading through his personal life in the show. Lee has been nominated as the Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for Squid Game at the Emmys. The red carpet event for the same will be hosted on 12 September.

Taking the fan theories and various speculations into account, the makers of Squid Game plan to bring back Lee in the much-awaited second season which might be dropped by the end of 2023 or early 2024.

(Main and Featured image credit: Courtesy IMDb)