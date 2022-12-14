From Aryan Khan to Navya Nanda: These star kids steered away from the limelight

Blame Karan Johar for making ‘nepotism’ the It word in Bollywood. The younger lot of star kids often become a target of such discussions where their credibility is questioned because they come from a privileged background. And while it is very natural for kids to follow in their parent’s footsteps, more times than often, some star kids decide to choose a different path for themselves.

If we talk about the older generation, star kids like Rhea Kapoor, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Anshula Kapoor and more like them chose not to enter the acting world. Rhea is a successful producer now with many hit films in her kitty. Shweta Nanda Bachchan and Anshula Kapoor have dedicated their lives to social work and entrepreneurship.

If we talk about Gen-Z, celebrity kids like Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Panday jumped into the world of movies. The girls are a few years old in the industry now and have been a part of many big banner films. Actors like Ishaan Khatter, Ahan Shetty, and Tiger Shroff also chose the path of acting and have flourishing careers now.

However, their peers chose not to follow the same path. Celebrity kids like Aryan Khan, Ira Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and more chose to stay away from the limelight. They chose different career for themselves and are thriving in what they are doing currently.

Star kids who chose a different career for themselves

Aryan Khan

For the longest time, people anticipated that Aryan would follow in his father’s footsteps and become an actor. However, he always wanted to be a part of the team behind the camera. He recently announced that he is writing the script of his first film which will be backed by Red Chillies Entertainment. He has also launched a luxury vodka brand called D’YAVOL.

Ira Khan

Aamir Khan’s daughter chose to sit on the director’s chair instead of facing the camera. Back in 2020, she made her debut as a theatre director. Aamir was very impressed by her first play which was titled Medea and is very supportive of her career choices. She also runs an NGO named Agatsu Foundation which focuses on mental health.

Vedaant Madhavan

R Madhavan may have swept the audience with his stellar performance in his films, but we won’t be seeing his son doing the same. Vedaant Madhavan is grabbing eyeballs for different reasons. He chose a career in swimming and is already a champion. He has bagged multiple accolades for India on the international stage.

Aaliyah Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter could not stay very far away from her roots. His father is known for directing and producing some of the best films, and Aaliyah decided to do the same but in a different manner. Instead of becoming a filmmaker, she decided to become a content creator. She’s one of the most followed YouTubers and has a huge number of fans of her creative vlogs, reels and other content.

Navya Nanda Naveli

Navya Nanda Naveli chose to serve the people instead of getting into movies. She, along with her friends Pragya Saboo, Mallika Sahney and Ahilya Mehta co-founded a women-centric healthcare facility named Aara Health. She also has a podcast where she talks about taboo topics with her guests.

Alanna Panday

Just like other star kids from her generation, Ananya Panday’s cousin is a celebrity but for different reasons. She also turned into a YouTuber and runs a collaborative channel with her fiancé Ivor McCray. Apart from this, she also models for different brands.

Aarav Kumar

Akshay Kumar has often talked about how he wants his son to get into acting, but he is one of the star kids who has different plans for himself. During a media interaction, Kumar revealed that his son has no interest in movies and plans to study fashion designing. It is speculated that he is also planning to write a young adult novel.

Jamie Lever

Johnny Lever’s name is synonymous with humour, and Jamie decided to make a name using the same talents she got from her father. While she never plans to enter the movie world, she chose the stage and digital platforms as her medium to make people laugh. She has over 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

Jahnavi Mehta

Another name on the list of star kids who opted for a different career is Juhi Chawla’s daughter, Jahnavi Mehta. Juhi once revealed that her daughter loves to read books and hence there is a huge possibility that she’ll be turning her attention towards a career in writing. She was also present at the IPL auction on behalf of KKR.

