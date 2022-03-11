Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer: Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more

The new Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer has unveiled several surprises, which nicely tees up the upcoming Star Wars series.

Fans were first introduced to the legendary Jedi Master exactly 45 years ago in Star Wars: A New Hope. Portrayed by Sir Alec Guinness as a battle worn and wily Jedi warrior, fans were enamoured by the mystery that surrounded the character.

Guinness would portray Obi-Wan in the OG trilogy with roles in the Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi as a Force Ghost. Decades later, Ewan McGregor picked up the mantle of the character, portraying a younger, greener version of Obi-Wan in the Star Wars prequels.

Airing 25 May 2022, McGregor is back as the titular character in an all-new Star Wars series that’s set to further expand the legend of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

What the new Obi-Wan Kenobi is about?

Ewan McGregor returns as Obi-Wan Kenobi

As seen in the Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer, the series’ setting takes place after Revenge of the Sith. It picks up 10 years after with Obi-Wan in exile in Tatooine, watching over a young Luke Skywalker. The series sees Obi-Wan coming to terms with his greatest defeat – the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker.

At the end of the Revenge of the Sith, Anakin was left for dead following a battle with Obi-Wan. The injuries sustained subsequently paved the way for Anakin to be resurrected as the evil Sith Lord, Darth Vader.

The first look trailer for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series unveils a number of surprises (and characters) that Star Wars fans will appreciate. There’s a Grand Inquisitor, who is evidently tasked with hunting down all remaining Jedi scattered across the galaxy. The setting also offers a look at the rise of the Empire, which precedes the events of A New Hope.

Who’s in it

Hayden Christensen

Joining McGregor in this new series are Moses Ingram (Queen’s Gambit) who is portraying a force-sensitive Inquisitor named Reva. The character is one of the primary antagonists in the series as she is tasked with hunting down Obi-Wan.

Also starring in the series are Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Sung Kang. Also spotted in the trailer is the return of Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse as Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. Hayden Christensen has also confirmed his participation in the series. But whether we see him as Anakin in flashbacks or as Darth Vader himself, remains to be seen.

Deborah Chow is directing and showrunning the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. The limited series is executive produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor, and Joby Harold.

Obi-Wan Kenobi will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on May 25th, 2022. Check out the first look trailer below.

Images: Courtesy Disney+; Lucasfilm

This article was first published on Augustman Singapore.