The nine-part Tamil anthology film Navarasa releases today across 190 countries. The film presented by the legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam and renowned writer and filmmaker Jayendra Panchapakesan is based on the nine rasas (human emotions) – anger, compassion, courage, disgust, fear, laughter, love, peace and wonder.

Navarasa is truly a cinematic marvel and a landmark moment of cultural pride for the Tamil entertainment industry, as the finest and most acclaimed talent have come together to bring this project to life. Here are 4 reasons why you should make time for it this weekend.

Reasons to watch Navarasa on Netflix —

For a Good Cause

The most prolific actors, directors, musicians, writers, producers and technicians from the industry, and beyond have collaborated to make Navarasa a reality. While the spectacular creative community of Tamil cinema came together for this one-of-a-kind project, many leading names graciously offered their services pro-bono contributing the proceeds from the films towards the well-being of around 12,000 film workers in Tamil cinema impacted by the pandemic.

ALSO READ: Real story of Sarpatta Parambarai movie on Amazon Prime

Navarasa Story: The Power of Emotions

Commenting on the stories of Navarasa, Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan say, “Emotions are part of every day of our life and yet some of these can change the course of our lives. Though at most times there is more than one emotion in play, often it is one that takes control of our mind and soul and spurs us into action. Navarasa is a collection of nine stories born out of nine such emotions. Some of these pivot in a moment. Some take shape from deep-rooted feelings. Navarasa showcases them all.”

Navarasa Creators and Series Cast

Nine remarkable directors – Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthik Subbaraj, Karthick Naren, Priyadarshan, Rathindran R Prasad, Sarjun and Vasanth S Sai come together to embark on a magnificent journey to bring each rasa to life. The anthology has strong female characters being played by top names like Revathy, Parvathy, Prayaga, Aditi Balan, Rohini, Rithivika, Anjali and Remya Nambisan. The male characters are essayed by Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Siddarth, Ashok Selvan, Naga Shaurya, Satish Kumar among others. To see such names come together to create something will be truly magical.

QUICK READ: Feels Like Ishq is the latest Anthology series streaming on Netflix; here’s why it’d be worth your time

The Music

There is some truly spectacular music that has been created from Navarasa. From the title song by A R Rahman to the four-song musical that is Suriya and Prayaga’s Guitar Nambi Mele Nindru. The singer Karthik has composed songs like Thooriga, Alai Alaiyaaga, Naanum and Adhirudha. The segment Thunintha Pin has two songs Osara Parandhu Vaa and Dhooramai Kanaa. Each segment has its selection of songs, lending to the piece and makes for a great addition to your music collection.

All images: Courtesy Netflix