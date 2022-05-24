Success stories from ‘Shark Tank India’: 9 startups that achieved tremendous growth

After a tremendous first season, Shark Tank India has opened registrations for its second season. The show took the country by storm. Over the past few years, India has witnessed a startup wave as more people have started to pursue entrepreneurship. At a time when a substantial percentage of working professionals are looking forward to starting their own businesses, the show’s debut on SonyLiv couldn’t have been more fortuitous. 67 businesses got deals in the first season. For some of these startups, appearing on the show worked wonders. Many businesses have seen terrific growth after the show. Here, we look at some of the most successful brands from Shark Tank India.

9 Startups that achieved tremendous growth after Shark Tank India Season 1

Skippi Ice Pops

Skippi Ice Pops was the first startup to get an all-sharks deal on the show. The ice popsicle brand got a deal for Rs. 1 Cr for 15 percent equity. Before appearing on the show, the company used to register sales of Rs 4-5 Lakhs per month and only had regional distribution. But now, the numbers have skyrocketed. Their monthly sales stand at Rs 70 Lakhs. From 150 visitors per day to 8,000 visitors per day, their website has seen immense growth in traffic. They have also started international exports in Uganda, Nepal, Kuwait, Hong Kong, and Dubai.

Tagz Food

With an innovative and healthy concept of snacking for the GenZ, Tagz Foods has successfully made a place in the hearts of their customers across India and even abroad. The popped chips brand got a deal for Rs. 70 Lakhs for 2.75 percent equity. After appearing on the show, the company has witnessed a 3X growth. From being a popped chips brand, they have extended to other products like dips and chocolate cigars. They now have distribution in 20 Indian cities and Dubai, Kuwait, and Australia, which was restricted to 6 cities before the show. They have also started six manufacturing units now.

The Sass Bar

Remember those gorgeous soaps that looked so edible? Artisanal luxury soapery The Sass Bar has also seen impressive growth in its business post-Shark Tank India Season 1. From monthly sales of Rs 6 Lakhs, they have gone to Rs 10 to 20 Lakhs per month. The company sealed a deal for Rs 50 Lakhs for 35 percent on the show. They are now taking bath and body products a notch higher. They have also launched more SKUs after the show.

Auli Lifestyle

With Shark Namita Thapar, Auli Lifestyle’s cruelty-free, ayurvedic skincare products are touching new heights. Helmed by Aishwarya Biswas, the company has started retail distribution after appearing on Shark Tank India. From a monthly sale of Rs 10 to 12 Lakhs, they have moved to Rs 30 to 37 Lakhs per month. Their beauty and skincare products are now available in all Mumuso stores. The company has also launched a new set of affordable rage. International exports and national distribution are in the works.

Brain Wired

With a life-saving innovation Brain Wired proved to the world that good deeds go a long way, and etched their names in the minds of everyone. One of the most innovative tech products from Shark Tank India, the company is among the top 75 success stories of agriculture in India. The tech company got a deal for Rs 60 Lakhs for 10 percent. Before coming to the tank, their monthly sales stood at Rs 1 to 2 Lakhs. This has now skyrocketed to Rs 35 Lakhs per month. They are also starting international export.

Get A Whey

The mother-son duo of Jimmy and Jash Shah made an instant connection with the investors with their excellent presentation skills, articulated responses, and incredible stories. Get-A-Whey is a health-driven ice cream brand catering to millennials. Their ice creams are high in protein, come with zero added sugar, and are low in fat as well as low in calories. They sealed a deal for Rs 1 Cr or 15 percent equity. Before appearing on the show, their monthly sales were Rs 20 Lakhs, which are now between Rs 80 Lakhs to Rs 1 Cr. From a three-city distribution network, they have reached 19 cities.

Namhya Foods

The all-natural superfood brand Namhya Foods proved that healthy and nutritious is the new tasty. The company aims to promote the old Indian way of eating with the goodness of Indian herbs. From a monthly sales of Rs 10 Lakhs, they have gone up to Rs 40 Lakhs. The company closed a deal for Rs 50 Lakhs for 10 percent and received Rs 50 Lakhs as debt. They are now launching distribution in UAE, UK, US, and Canada. They are also launching a new tea for kidney and gastric problems.

Nomad Food Project

What began as a research project in college is now becoming a successful food company. Nomad Food Project aims to satiate your hunger pangs with their delicious bacon thechas, spreads, and jams. Before the show, their monthly sales were Rs 5 Lakhs, which has now gone up to Rs 19 Lakhs. From distribution within India, they have started international shipping. The company sealed a deal for Rs 40 Lakh for 20 percent. They are also increasing their team strength and getting celebs to endorse their products. Their manufacturing game has also gone up.

Hammer Lifestyle

Smart and innovative thinking can take you places. And Hammer Lifestyle is proof. The smart gadget brand has recorded a brilliant growth in the market after bagging an investment at Shark Tank India. Before the show, Hammer’s monthly sales were Rs 70 Lakhs, while their website had 30k visitors. Now, their monthly sales are Rs 2 Cr. Their website visitors have increased to 400k. The company has also started offline distribution. They have also expanded their product mix from 14 to 21 SKUs, upgraded tech, and increased their team strength.