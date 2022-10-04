Meet Sumbul Touqeer, the highest paid contestant on Bigg Boss 16

The Bigg Boss season is here, and it is already generating buzz. From host Salman Khan’s fees to controversial filmmaker Sajid Khan’s entry in the Bigg Boss 16 house, the reality TV show has kicked off on a high note. While the list of contestants this year is interesting, one name that has been constantly making noise is Sumbul Touqeer.

All of 18, Sumbul Touqeer is perhaps the youngest contestant on Bigg Boss 16, and you know what even the highest paid. As per reports, she is being paid Rs 12 lakhs per week which is higher than what actor Tejasswi Prakash was paid last season. Wondering who, what and why is this so? Well, let us introduce you to Sumbul Touqeer, the girl who has been in the news for some time now.

Meet Sumbul Touqeer: Bigg Boss 16 contestant

Sumbul Touqeer garnered a huge loyal fan base from her television show Imlie. She played the lead role in the titular show on Star Plus. It was one of the top-rated television shows and her on-screen chemistry with her co-actor Fahmaan Khan was much loved. In fact, Sumbul and Fahmaan share a good rapport offscreen as well. Fahmaan is often spotted in Sumbul’s Instagram videos. While it is rumoured that Sumbul and Fahmaan are dating, the duo has quashed all such speculations.

Bollywood stint

Sumbul Touqeer has also been a part of Bollywood. The actor was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana’s film Article 15. Sumbul played the role of Amali in the Anubhav Sinha directorial and left quite an impact with her scenes.

Sumbul is quite the versatile actor we’ll have to say. She also appeared in Dhvani Bhanushali’s music video ‘Vaaste’. Wait, did you miss out on that? Check it out right here.

Sumbul’s showbiz journey has been one of a kind. If you’re wondering it’s just been a handful, prepare to get surprised. She has acted in several TV shows as a child artist as well. Thanks to her father Touqeer Hasan Khan who is a choreographer in the Bollywood industry, Sumbul made her debut in the telly world at the age of eight with Chandragupta Maurya in 2011. She also starred in the TV series Jodha Akbar in 2013. The actor then went on to play supporting roles in shows such as Vaaris and Ishaaron Ishaaron in 2016 and 2019 respectively.

Hero Image: Courtesy IMDb; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram