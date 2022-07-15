Lalit Modi announces new relationship with Sushmita Sen, shares loved-up pictures

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi sent the internet into a tizzy when he announced that he is dating former Miss Universe and actress, Sushmita Sen. The businessman shared loved up pictures on Twitter and Instagram, introducing her as his “better half, partner”.

A few months after her split from ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, Bollywood star and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has found love again! Lalit Modi, the ex-IPL Chairman and businessman, took to his social media handles to announce his new romance with Sen, introducing her as his better half.

Lalit Modi-Sushmita Sen are the newest couple in town

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

Modi’s post led to a lot of speculation about the two being married, but he cleared the air in a subsequent tweet, saying that the two weren’t married, but were dating each other. “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day,” he wrote. The couple was recently vacationing in the Maldives and Sardinia, chasing beautiful sunsets and spending quality time together.

The news comes months after the former beauty queen announced her split with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl in an Instagram post. “We began as friends, we remain friends! The relationship was long over… The love remains,” she wrote on her social media back in December 2021.

However, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have continued to maintain a cordial relationship, with the model also joining in planning a surprise for her with her daughters Renee and Alisah to celebrate 28 years of her being crowned Miss Universe. Lalit Modi, on the other hand, was married to Minal Modi until her death due to cancer.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy of @LalitKModi/Twitter