Sushmita Sen has been in the news lately for more reasons than one. While her alleged relationship with Lalit Modi continues to make headlines, Sushmita remains tight-lipped. The actress has chosen to take the high road, and has made no comments regarding speculations on her dating life.

The former Miss Universe is an absolute powerhouse and there is more to her than just petty rumours. On that note, here’s taking a look at her net worth and all her luxurious belongings that contribute to a whopping figure.

Sushmita Sen’s net worth and the most expensive things she owns

Sushmita Sen has a net worth of $12 million (Rs 95.9 crores approx). Last seen in the much critically-acclaimed show Aarya 2, Sen is a self-made woman, who has earned the love of the audience, and rightfully so. With her business, acting career and brand endorsements, she lives an uber-luxe lifestyle with her daughters. Let’s check out the uber expensive things she owns that are a part of her net worth.

Versova apartment

If you follow Sushmita Sen on Instagram, you may have definitely seen glimpses of her plush apartment in Versova, Mumbai where she lives with her daughters Renee and Alisah Sen. With honey-hued wooden flooring, magnificent art pieces, and yellow spotlights, the apartment is done up in a swanky, yet chic manner. The apartment is complete with statement pieces like a piano, where the kids are often seen displaying their musical skills. There’s also an enormous Buddha statue.

Business investments

For those of you who are not aware, a huge part of Sushmita Sen’s net worth comes from her successful event management business, called Tantra Entertainment which was launched way back in 2005.

Luxury cars

The actress likes to travel in style and her fleet of luxury cars is proof! In her garage stands the mighty BMW 7 Series 730Ld, a BMW X6, an Audi Q7 and a Lexus LX 470.

Movies and brand endorsements

With an illustrious acting career spanning for almost three decades now, Sushmita Sen’s net worth comprises majorly of her earnings from her films, shows, and brand endorsements. According to reports, Sen charges Rs 3-4 crore per film. For her brand endorsements too, Sen charges about Rs 1.5 crores.

