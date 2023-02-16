Swara Bhasker ties the knot with political activist & leader Fahad Ahmad

The wedding fever has taken over Bollywood as another actress tied the knot with her partner. We are talking about Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker who got hitched to political activist Fahad Ahmad in an intimate setting. The actress took to social media to announce the good news.

Swara Bhasker shares details of her court marriage through a montage video

Swara shared a video with a collection of all their cute and special moments together. She shared a few details about their love story and revealed that the duo had registered their wedding in the court on 6 January, 2023, under the Special Marriage Act.

Sharing the video, Bhasker wrote, “Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours!” Fahad Ahmad shared the same video with a caption that read, “I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love @ReallySwara.”

Watch the video below:

Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨🧿 pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

Pictures from the Veere Di Wedding actress’ low-key wedding ceremony also surfaced online. She can be seen in a maroon saree while the groom sported a white kurta and maroon sleeveless jacket for the marriage ceremony. The two walked hand-in-hand with garlands around their neck, gleamingly smiling for the camera.

Who is Fahad Ahmad?

According to his bio on Twitter, Ahmad is the state president of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, a Youth Wing of the Samajwadi Party, Maharashtra. Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad met during a rally in Delhi in 2019. She had previously dropped hints about her relationship when she posted a cosy picture on Instagram a few days back. She had captioned the post as, “This could be love (sic).”

All Images: Courtesy Swara Bhasker/Twitter