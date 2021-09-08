We are celebrating Avicii’s 32nd birthday with 10 best songs that gave us life

Swedish DJ Avicii, aka Tim Bergling, would have turned 32 today. On his birthday, as a tribute, we tune into good times with his best 10 tracks.

The early 2010s were kind of magical, music wise. Electronic music and the progressive house had taken over the charts, and it wasn’t just a phase. Avicii’s music penetrated life into deadbeat scenes. He rose to prominence worldwide with his debut single, Levels, topping the Swedish Singles Chart in 2013. And outside Sweden, Levels topped the charts in Norway and peaked within the top ten of the charts in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland and the United Kingdom and received a platinum certification eight times in Sweden, twice in the United Kingdom, and once in the United States. It took a debut single to establish his name in the music world, following which other single hits made it to our playlist.

With Avicii, nostalgia feels sweet. A testimony to good times when life seemed lighter and people felt closer. On his 32nd birthday, we celebrate his 10 best hits that gave us life back in the day.

Wake Me Up (2013)

Levels (2011)

Addicted To You (2013)

You Make Me (2013)

I Could Be The One ft.Nicky Romero (2013)

Waiting For Love (2014)

The Nights (2014)

Hey Brother (2013)

Lonely Together ft. Rita Ora (2017)

Broken Arrows (2015)

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Avicii/Facebook