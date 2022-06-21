Taapsee Panuu-starrer ‘Dobaaraa’ all set to open London Indian Film Festival

Ever since Bollywood’s been going international, Indian films have started reaching new heights. The latest to join the bandwagon is Taapsee Pannu-starrer Dobaaraa at the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF).

A mystery drama film directed by Anurag Kashyap, Dobaaraa is all set to be the opening night film at the London Indian Film Festival on June 23. The film brings back the lead pair of Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati for the second time after Thappad. The opening night screening of Dobaaraa will be held at the BFI Southbank and will be followed by a Q&A session with Kashyap.

Everything you need to know about Dobaaraa

Dobaara is a new-age supernatural thriller, chronicling a young woman trapped between two lives in different decades. This film marks the third collaboration of Pannu and Kashyap.

In an earlier interview with Variety last year, Kashyap had confirmed that Dobaaraa is the Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Spanish film Mirage by Oriol Paulo. Mirage is the story of a 12-year-old boy who witnesses death during a thunderstorm and is killed himself. Twenty five years later, a woman who moves into the apartment gets connected to the boy through a television set during a similar storm and gets a chance to save his life.

Festival Director Cary Rajinder Sawhney has said, “We have UK premiered a number of Anurag’s films over the last 12 years – including That Girl In Yellow Boots and Gangs of Wasseypur. Anurag delivers yet another fresh directorial approach and a compelling twisted story. Actor Taapsee Pannu steals the show as a young woman trapped between two lives in different decades.”

LIFF will be held all across the UK over a fortnight and will 24 feature films and 18 short films. The entire focus this year is on women filmmakers and their films, who will be at the forefront. The festival lineup also includes the European premiere of the Aparna Sen directorial The Rapist, starring Konkana Sen Sharma and Arjun Rampal.

This year’s LIFF is backed by Blue Orchid Hotels, Integrity International, the British Film Institute (BFI) and the Bagri Foundation and Arts Council of England.

Hero Image: Courtesy screenshot from teaser; Featured Image: Courtesy Instagram