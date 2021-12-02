What to expect from Ahan Shetty’s debut drama thriller, ‘Tadap’, releasing this Friday

Tadap, releasing on December 3, marks the Bollywood debut of the superstar Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty. But this film is more than just that. Let’s find out.

Starring Ahan Shetty and two-films-old Tara Sutaria, Tadap follows the tried and tested formula of a young man burning in rage to avenge his love. What’s new about this? The fresh casting of these two young actors together for the first time.

What to expect from Tadap

This one’s for the action fans out there. Packed with high-voltage action sequences and Ahan Shetty’s bulging biceps, it’s all about the properly choreographed fight scenes. Ahan Shetty looks well-trained and well-groomed and at his snazziest best even in his debut movie. But this is not just an out and out action drama. The love story between Shetty and Sutaria’s characters is also the driving force of the film. Coming from two different worlds, the young couple falls in love, and that gives us some of the best songs in the film.

Even though Tadap looks like a dyed-in-the-wool traditionalist in the tried and tested formula of Bollywood action films, which also doubles as an Ahan Shetty appreciation post, will it offer something new for the cine-goers?

Tadap cast and more

Ahan Shetty

Making his Bollywood debut, Ahan Shetty plays Ishana, a middle-class lad who falls in love with a rich politician’s daughter. What happens next is what the film is all about.

Tara Sutaria

Looking refreshingly bubbly, Tara Sutaria plays Ramisa, a carefree girl from a rich background, who did not check her rich status into consideration before falling in love. The result? High-intensity chaos and a saga of avenging love.

The film also stars Saurabh Shukla as Ishana’s father, Kumud Mishra as Ramisa’s father, and Sumit Gulati as Ishana’s friend, among others.

All images: Courtesy Instagram; Hero image and Featured Image: Courtesy YouTube