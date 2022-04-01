Amazon Prime is set to reboot our favourite childhood show, ‘Takeshi’s Castle’

For a generation that grew up in the era of Pogo and Nickelodeon, watching people fall into mud puddles at Takeshi’s Castle was our idea of a fun childhood. The good news is, we are going to get it back!

The iconic Japanese game show of the 1980s, Takeshi’s Castle, is all set for a reboot by Amazon Prime Video in 2023 in more than 240 markets, according to Deadline. The OTT platform has decided to stream a range of new Japanese originals, Takeshi’s Castle being one of them.

Takeshi’s Castle on Amazon Prime

The original series ran in Japan from 1986 to 1990. The huge success of the show made it a global phenomenon back then as it was aired in more than 150 countries, and a lot of countries had their own localised version of the show.

In India, Takeshi’s Castle was famous for two reasons: the fun tasks and Jaaved Jaffrey’s super fun commentary. The shortened version of the show was aired on Pogo, and it would be safe to say that for a lot of kids, it was our fixed back-home-from-school routine. Jaffrey added his own entertaining touch to the show. Before him, several other comedians tried their best to take over the commentary.

The show was hosted by the Japanese comedian Takeshi Kitano, also known as Beat Takeshi, who owned a castle. Each episode featured fun game tasks that participants had to go through, in order to reach the Final Showdown, where they battled it out against Takeshi and his squires to win the grand prize of 1 million yen.

Some of the fun tasks included Whack The Stack, Honeycomb Maze, Skipping Stones, Dragon Lake and Quake, among others. Thanks to Prime Video, we will take a trip down the nostalgia lane!