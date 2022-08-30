Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Midnights’: Details, release date, and more

Taylor Swift announced her 10th studio album, Midnights, during her award acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2022 ceremony at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, US, on 28 August.

At the event, the American singer-songwriter received three awards for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” — Best Longform Video, Best Direction and Video of the Year.

While receiving the award for Video of the Year, which was the top prize of the night, Swift said, “I had sort of made up my mind that if you were gonna be this generous and give us this, I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out October 21. And I will tell you more at midnight.”

CONGRATULATIONS, @taylorswift13!!! 🥳️ “All Too Well” by Taylor Swift is our 2022 #VMA Video of the Year! pic.twitter.com/H7obWaYzej — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 29, 2022

Here is what Swift revealed about her new album Midnights

As promised, Taylor Swift later took to social media to reveal more details about her upcoming album.

Sharing a cover of the album on her Instagram account, the “New Romantics” hitmaker wrote that it is “the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

The cover shows that there are 13 tracks in all, six in Side A and seven in Side B.

Besides the album cover, Swift also added a picture containing a message for her fans.

“This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face. For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve…we’ll meet ourselves,” she wrote.

The picture shows Swift holding her head, in what appears like a very tired state of being.

Swift is currently busy finishing the re-records of her first five albums following the dispute with music mogul Scooter Braun. Thus, fans were pleasantly surprised by the announcement of her new album.

Swift, K-pop stars create history at VMAs 2022

At the VMAs 2022, Swift created history by becoming the first artist to win Video of the Year three times. She has previously won it for “Bad Blood” (featuring Kendrick Lamar) in 2015 and “You Need to Calm Down” in 2019.

The VMAs 2022 was also a major one for K-pop. While BTS won Group of the Year, all-girl group BLACKPINK won the award for Best Metaverse Performance for Blackpink The Virtual – PUBG.

Lisa, one of the four members of BLACKPINK, won the award for Best K-pop for her debut solo single “Lalisa.”

BLACKPINK also performed at the ceremony — their first at a major US awards show and the first by an all-female K-pop group at the VMAs.

