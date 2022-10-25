facebook
Thank God review: Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra starrer is a full family entertainer
Culture
25 Oct 2022 12:10 PM

Romaa Daas

Thank God it’s Tuesday! Fans of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra are sure feeling the same. While the film is clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu today at the box office, it has opened to decent numbers and reviews. In fact, Thank God has crossed Rs 1 crore in advance booking for day one as per several reports. Thank God reviews are out and Twitterati has given a thumbs up to this family drama.

This is the first time that Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra have teamed up and we must say they have the netizens impressed. Just like Ram Setu, Thank God too was embroiled in controversy much before its release. Apparently, several had claimed that the film depicted the Hindu gods in an inappropriate manner. Owing to this, Ajay Devgn’s character name was later changed.

Thank God review: Here’s what Twitterati is saying

Conclusion

Directed by Indra Kumar, Thank God also boasts of actor Rakul Preet Singh. Rakul Preet had last shared screen space with Ajay Devgn in 2019 film De De Pyaar De. Although, the two don’t appear alongside each other in this film, the entire cast makes Thank God a light-hearted watch whilst giving life lessons. For the unversed, Thank God is reportedly a remake of Norwegian film ‘Sorte Kugler’.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb

Bollywood movies Ajay Devgn Sidharth Malhotra Thank God
Romaa Daas is a birdie whose eyes glistens when she hears about art, architecture, and décor. She’s passionate about reading novels especially one that is hardbound. When not working, she’s busy binge-watching K-dramas, and other movies and planning her next itinerary. Her latest fascination is trekking. Romaa is a journalism postgraduate from Jamia Millia Islamia University. She has worked for several media organisations in the past including Thomson Reuters and India Today.

Thank you for your subscription.