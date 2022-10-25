Thank God review: Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra starrer is a full family entertainer

Thank God it’s Tuesday! Fans of Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra are sure feeling the same. While the film is clashing with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu today at the box office, it has opened to decent numbers and reviews. In fact, Thank God has crossed Rs 1 crore in advance booking for day one as per several reports. Thank God reviews are out and Twitterati has given a thumbs up to this family drama.

This is the first time that Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra have teamed up and we must say they have the netizens impressed. Just like Ram Setu, Thank God too was embroiled in controversy much before its release. Apparently, several had claimed that the film depicted the Hindu gods in an inappropriate manner. Owing to this, Ajay Devgn’s character name was later changed.

Thank God review: Here’s what Twitterati is saying

Some encouraging reviews are pouring for #ThankGod from Australia, Singapore from premier shows. @ajaydevgn‘s brilliance as Chitragupt, @SidMalhotra showing his new flavour and the ever dependable @Rakulpreet doing their magic. ✨ pic.twitter.com/aUXNEukCfk — Bollywood Camp (@camp_bollywood) October 24, 2022

#ThankGod The game of life is worth watching with your entire family Backed with an interesting subject story and strong performances.The Indra Kumar directorial is all set to win big from the aud. this Diwali

full review https://t.co/7346j8xf3N#AjayDevgn #SidharthMalhotra pic.twitter.com/f2NG1YC6uX — Rajasthan praveen 📰 (@Praveenkholwal3) October 25, 2022

First Review #ThankGod ! On the whole, It is a ‘leave-your-brains-behind-at-home’ entertainer with its share of funny moments. If you are not looking for wisdom and rationale in a light-hearted entertainer, then this movie is definitely for you. A Diwali Gift for Masses. ⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) October 22, 2022

Directed by Indra Kumar, Thank God also boasts of actor Rakul Preet Singh. Rakul Preet had last shared screen space with Ajay Devgn in 2019 film De De Pyaar De. Although, the two don’t appear alongside each other in this film, the entire cast makes Thank God a light-hearted watch whilst giving life lessons. For the unversed, Thank God is reportedly a remake of Norwegian film ‘Sorte Kugler’.

