‘Thar’ to ‘Jhund’: 6 new releases to start May on an entertaining note

New month, new releases. Even though a scorching summer is in full swing, when has that stopped us from watching brilliant new content? With a whole lot of new releases lined up this weekend, both theatrical and OTT, this weekend looks like a lot of fun. From the much-awaited father-son entertainer Thar to Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund, there is no dearth of options.

New releases this week in theatres and on OTT

The Conversion

The title gives away the centre of the plotline — a sensitive, hard-hitting truth of today’s India. Starring Vindhya Tiwari, Prateek Shukla and Ravi Bhatia, the movie deals with the concept of ‘love jihad’, where a Muslim boy marries a Hindu girl forcefully. This is a story about a Hindu girl who falls in love with a Muslim boy and ties the knot with him, much against her family’s wishes. But troubles start when her in-laws mistreat her. That is when leaves her husband and runs away and turns into an activist to protest against the religious conversion of Hindu girls. Catch this new release at a theatre near you this weekend.

Release date: May 6, 2022

Thar

Anil Kapoor and his son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor will be seen in a Netflix release this week, which looks like a dark and gritty tale that’s set in the deserts of Thar. Directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Satish Kaushik. In the trailer, we see Anil Kapoor, who plays a cop investigating a murder, doubts that there’s more to this case. That is when he comes across Harsh Varrdhan, who deals in antiques. The rest of the trailer is about the series of deaths that have caused an uproar in the state.

Release date: May 6, 2022

Chinni

Chinni is a Telugu film that is also releasing in Tamil as Saani Kaayidham. This out-and-out thriller will see Keerthy Suresh and Selvaraghavan in lead roles. The story follows the journey of Ponni, played by Suresh, who works as a constable and lives with her five-year-old daughter Dhanna and her husband Maari, who works as a coolie in a rice mill. In an unfortunate turn of events, she loses everything. She then sets out to avenge all the injustice done to her and resorts to Sangaiah, played by Selvaraghavan, for help even though she has a history with him.

Release date: May 6, 2022

Pet Puraan

A Marathi series releasing in Sony LIV, this show is about the hard realities of an urban working married couple, who is under constant pressure to conceive. The film portrays the contradiction of mindsets and priorities between a couple who do not wish to have kids and their respective families, who have a more traditional approach towards what family ideally is. Created and written by Dnyanesh Zoting and produced by Ranjit Gugle of Huge Productions, the show stars Saie Tamhankar and Lalit Prabhakar.

Release date: May 6, 2022

Nasir

Another new release this week on Sony LIV is the award-winning Tamil film Nasir. Nasir premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam in 2020, as an entry for the Tiger Competition and was awarded the prestigious NETPAC Award for the best Asian feature film. It also premiered at the MAMI film festival Mumbai. This film is the simple story of Nasir, a man in his forties who works as a salesman in a sari and garment store. The store is nothing grand, with no glitzy shopping malls. It is your regular garment store in a crowded market locality in the city. But this doesn’t sit well with extreme Hindu activists, who are waiting to explode into a riot.

Release date: May 6, 2022

Jhund

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund tells the inspiring real-life story of Vijay Barse, the man who dedicated his life to sportsmanship and creating athletes out of kids that society had renounced. Helmed by director Nagraj Manjule of Sairat fame, the film shows how Barse found an opportunity to keep slum kids and other underprivileged away from theft and other criminal activities by training them to become athletes.

Release date: May 6, 2022