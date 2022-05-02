‘That ’70s Show’ stars to make guest appearances in spin-off ‘That ‘90s Show’ on Netflix

That ’90s Show, the upcoming Netflix spin-off of the famous That ’70s Show (1998-2006), will see some of the original stars in guest appearances.

According to reports, the original cast members who will appear in the sitcom include Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama. They will join Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who are returning as Red and Kitty Forman, respectively, in the new series.

Here’s more about the returning cast in That ’90s Show

The cast of the original series

The acclaimed That ’70s Show originally ran on Fox and turned almost all of its key cast members into stars. The story was essentially about a group of teenage friends growing up in 1970s’ Point Place, Wisconsin, US.

While Kutcher played Michael Kelso, Kunis played Jackie Burkhart in the original. Grace essayed Eric Forman, Prepon appeared as Donna Pinciotti and Valderrama played Fez. All of them will reprise their roles in the cameo appearances they are set to play in the upcoming show.

Danny Masterson, who played Hyde, will not be returning because of multiple sexual allegations made against him. Masterson, however, has denied the charges.

About the spin-off

The new show will be set in 1995 and follow Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia.

The series’ official synopsis on Tudum reads, “Hello, Wisconsin! It’s 1995 and Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, is visiting her grandparents for the summer where she bonds with a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

That ‘90s Show also stars newcomers Ashley Aufderheide, Callie Haverda, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos. Bonnie and Terry Turner, the original series co-creators, are returning as executive producers and writers.

The first season will feature 10 episodes, but Netflix is yet to announce a release date.

